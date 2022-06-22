Exclusive! I Wish To Be Born As MS Raju's Son In Every Life: Actor Sumanth Ashwin

Megamaker MS Raju's next interesting project 7 Days 6 Nights stars his son Sumanth Ashwin as one of the heroes & also has him as one of the producers.

Releasing on June 24, the movie is backed by Sumanth Ashwin & S Rajinikanth under Wild Honey Productions, Vintage Pictures & ABG Creations, and presented by Sumanth Art Productions.

Recently, while speaking with the media, Sumanth Ashwin said, "With few failures & successful movies in my career my journey was beautiful. Time flied and I've transformed a lot in picking the scripts and signing the roles. It's a different role for me. Unlike my larger than life roles in previous movies, this one is close to reality. Audience have updated their interests in the films & they're looking out for uniqueness."

Talking about the story of the film, the actor said that it is about a normal youngster dreaming to be a filmmaker and dealing with the complexities of life. He smokes a lot, doesn't care for himself and his look shows it all. He shared that 7 Days 6 Nights is a simple entertainer that excites audience of all ages and that he has watched the movie and is extremely happy with the output.

"Rohan & other cast have did excellent work. It's a perfect casting for the script. Meher performed so well that we cast her in our next film Sathi," Ashwin added.

"I planned to gift my father something interesting on Father's Day but he gave me 7 Days 6 Nights first Copy. I'm pretty sure people will speak about the characters even after 2 weeks of release. I wholeheartedly wish to be born as MS Raju's Son in every life. He's a perfect father.

It's the effect of time though we put extreme efforts. We got acclaims for few films and experience with few more. I only make sure there's no flaw in my efforts.

MS Raju garu is on fire now. He has updated himself and his stories show us his 2.0 version. He proved his worth with 'Dirty Hari' and his next movies show his vision not any less than that of a 20-year-old young filmmaker. I'm so awe-inspired by his passion," said the actor.

He further shared that he watched 7 Days 6 Nights with his mom, sister and other family members as there are no uncomfortable moments or adult content. He claimed the film is full of youthful moments has a and relatable story that engages and entertains everyone till the end.

"Post the success of 'Dirty Hari' my father this script out of his 6-7 stories and I expressed my interest in producing it. Naming it after my father's nick name in industry Honey and his wildness in script choice, I named it 'Wild Honey Productions," concluded Sumanth Ashwin.