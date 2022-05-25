F3 Advance Booking: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Flick Surprisingly Has Low Bookings

F3, which is a continuation to its 2019 prequel F2, is all set to hit the screens on May 27. The movie is a fun romantic-family drama featuring a group of renowned character artists in Tollywood.

Anil Ravipudi's directorial venture is about two couples and their families. F2 was released without much hype but had become a successful film. The movie evoked good laughs throughout its runtime and people thronged the theatres.

With buzz going around F3 ahead of its release, the makers of the film are quite confident about the film's response upon opening. The team, including director Anil, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sunil, and others have been giving out interviews and taking part in promotional events to increase the reach for F3.

They have also opened bookings and much to their shock, the bookings for the film are not that great.

With just two days left for the big day for the team, they are hoping for positive feedback after the film gets released.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, Jhansi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Pragathi, Raghu Babu, Ali and others can be seen playing pivotal roles in the 2019 film. Pooja Hegde was roped in for a special number in the film.

Music for F3 is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography was handled by Sai Sri Ram. The movie is edited by Tammiraju. F3 is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish with a budget of Rs 70 Crore.