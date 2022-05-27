F3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Entertainer Opens Amid High Expectations

Director Anil Ravipudi's latest venture F3, a sequel to the 2019 F2 starring the same cast and crew, was released across theatres worldwide on May 27. The movie opened amid high expectations and has been receiving a lukewarm to positive response from moviegoers.

With nothing but entertainment in mind, the filmmaker has focused entirely on evoking laughs with a larger-than-life cast, which includes not only Venkatesh, who has proved time and again his comedy timing but also a slew of artists who accompanied him on this fun rollercoaster ride.

The movie opened to decent box office scores and is expected to do better in the coming days. Let us look at the first day collection of F3.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, F3 was released in more than 780 screens. It was released across 1370 and more theatres worldwide. The film secured a share somewhere between Rs 8 Crore and 11 Crore, on its first day at the box office.

The movie is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Banners. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film which has Sunil, Ali, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma among others.