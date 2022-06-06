F3 Day 10 Box Office Collection: Anil Ravipudi's Slapstick Entertainer Continues To Enthral The Audience

Venkatesh- Varun Tej starrer F3, an extension of 2019's F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi is putting up a strong show at the box office alongside Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major, which are doing exceptionally well after receiving highly positive reviews.

The movie, a slapstick comedy, has a number of character artists in Tollywood, all of them brought together and stitched in for the script to generate laughter. With nothing but comedy as key focus, the director ensured that viewers are kept entertained throughout the film's runtime.

F3 Day 10 Box office Collections in AP/TS



Day 1: 10.35 Crore

Day 2: 8.35 Crore

Day 3: 8.85 Crore

Day 4: 4.68 Crore

Day 5: 3.10 Crore

Day 6: 1.98 Crore

Day 7: 1.47 Crore

Day 8: 77 Lakhs

Day 9: 92 Lakhs

Day 10: 1.35 Crore

AP-TG Total: 41.81 Crore(67.30 Crore~ Gross)

F3 10 Days Box Office Collections World Wide

Nizam: 17.33 Crore

Ceeded: 5.79 Crore

UA: 5.64 Crore

East: 3.21 Crore

West: 2.34 Crore

Guntur: 3.10 Crore

Krishna: 2.71 Crore

Nellore: 1.69 Crore

AP-TG Total:- 41.81 Crore(67.30 Crore~ Gross)

KA+ROI:- 2.85 Crore

OS: 6.95 Crore

Total Worldwide: 51.61 Crore(86.51 Crore~ Gross)

Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Raghu Babu are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film.

F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number.