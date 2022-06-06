F3 Day 10 Box Office Collection: Anil Ravipudi's Slapstick Entertainer Continues To Enthral The Audience
Venkatesh- Varun Tej starrer F3, an extension of 2019's F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi is putting up a strong show at the box office alongside Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major, which are doing exceptionally well after receiving highly positive reviews.
The movie, a slapstick comedy, has a number of character artists in Tollywood, all of them brought together and stitched in for the script to generate laughter. With nothing but comedy as key focus, the director ensured that viewers are kept entertained throughout the film's runtime.
F3
Day
10
Box
office
Collections
in
AP/TS
Day 1: 10.35 Crore
Day 2: 8.35 Crore
Day 3: 8.85 Crore
Day 4: 4.68 Crore
Day 5: 3.10 Crore
Day 6: 1.98 Crore
Day 7: 1.47 Crore
Day 8: 77 Lakhs
Day 9: 92 Lakhs
Day 10: 1.35 Crore
AP-TG Total: 41.81 Crore(67.30 Crore~ Gross)
F3 10 Days Box Office Collections World Wide
Nizam:
17.33
Crore
Ceeded: 5.79 Crore
UA: 5.64 Crore
East: 3.21 Crore
West: 2.34 Crore
Guntur: 3.10 Crore
Krishna: 2.71 Crore
Nellore: 1.69 Crore
AP-TG Total:- 41.81 Crore(67.30 Crore~ Gross)
KA+ROI:-
2.85
Crore
OS: 6.95 Crore
Total Worldwide: 51.61 Crore(86.51 Crore~ Gross)
Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Raghu Babu are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film.
F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number.