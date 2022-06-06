    For Quick Alerts
      F3 Day 10 Box Office Collection: Anil Ravipudi's Slapstick Entertainer Continues To Enthral The Audience

      Venkatesh- Varun Tej starrer F3, an extension of 2019's F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi is putting up a strong show at the box office alongside Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major, which are doing exceptionally well after receiving highly positive reviews.

      The movie, a slapstick comedy, has a number of character artists in Tollywood, all of them brought together and stitched in for the script to generate laughter. With nothing but comedy as key focus, the director ensured that viewers are kept entertained throughout the film's runtime.

      F3 Day 10 Box office Collections in AP/TS

      Day 1: 10.35 Crore
      Day 2: 8.35 Crore
      Day 3: 8.85 Crore
      Day 4: 4.68 Crore
      Day 5: 3.10 Crore
      Day 6: 1.98 Crore
      Day 7: 1.47 Crore
      Day 8: 77 Lakhs
      Day 9: 92 Lakhs
      Day 10: 1.35 Crore
      AP-TG Total: 41.81 Crore(67.30 Crore~ Gross)

      F3 10 Days Box Office Collections World Wide

      Nizam: 17.33 Crore
      Ceeded: 5.79 Crore
      UA: 5.64 Crore
      East: 3.21 Crore
      West: 2.34 Crore
      Guntur: 3.10 Crore
      Krishna: 2.71 Crore
      Nellore: 1.69 Crore
      AP-TG Total:- 41.81 Crore(67.30 Crore~ Gross)

      KA+ROI:- 2.85 Crore
      OS: 6.95 Crore
      Total Worldwide: 51.61 Crore(86.51 Crore~ Gross)

      Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Raghu Babu are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film.

      F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number.

