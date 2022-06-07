    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      F3 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Continues Its Run At The Theatres!

      By
      |

      F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi as an extension of 2019's F2, is running successfully at the theatres. With a heavy dosage of slapstick comedy, the movie has delivered what it promised to the fun-seeking moviegoers.

      F3 Day 11 Box Office Collection

      The camaraderie between the actors translated on-screen and the extended cast has come together to make the film an enjoyable experience. While the previous film is all about relationship issues, the latest film is woven around the concept of inheritance. The lead characters compete to become the rightful owner of the inheritance and how they end up doing what they did is all about F3.

      Let us take a look at F3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

      F3 Day 11 Box Office Collection

      Nizam: Rs 17.54 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 5.87 Crore
      UA: Rs 5.72 Crore
      East: Rs 3.25 Crore
      West: Rs 2.37 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 3.14 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 2.75 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 1.71 Crore
      Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 42.35 Crore (Rs 68.15 Crore Gross)
      KA+ROI: Rs 2.88 Crore
      OS: Rs 6.98 Crore
      Total Worldwide: Rs 52. 21 Crore (Rs 87.51 Crore)

      Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Raghu Babu Vennela Kishore, Ali, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Tammannaah and Mehreen are paired opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej respectively while Sonal Chauhan was seen joining the leading ladies for F3.

      F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number in the film.

      Comments
      Read more about: f3
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 12:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      IIFA Live