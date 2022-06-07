F3 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Continues Its Run At The Theatres!

F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi as an extension of 2019's F2, is running successfully at the theatres. With a heavy dosage of slapstick comedy, the movie has delivered what it promised to the fun-seeking moviegoers.

The camaraderie between the actors translated on-screen and the extended cast has come together to make the film an enjoyable experience. While the previous film is all about relationship issues, the latest film is woven around the concept of inheritance. The lead characters compete to become the rightful owner of the inheritance and how they end up doing what they did is all about F3.

Let us take a look at F3 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Nizam: Rs 17.54 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 5.87 Crore

UA: Rs 5.72 Crore

East: Rs 3.25 Crore

West: Rs 2.37 Crore

Guntur: Rs 3.14 Crore

Krishna: Rs 2.75 Crore

Nellore: Rs 1.71 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 42.35 Crore (Rs 68.15 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 2.88 Crore

OS: Rs 6.98 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 52. 21 Crore (Rs 87.51 Crore)

Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Raghu Babu Vennela Kishore, Ali, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film. Tammannaah and Mehreen are paired opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej respectively while Sonal Chauhan was seen joining the leading ladies for F3.

F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number in the film.