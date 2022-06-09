F3 Day 13 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Movie Has Made So Far

F3 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej as protagonists in the continuation of 2019's F2 has become a successful film at the box office, for the sole reason of having adequate comedy offering respite to the viewers.

The movie is helmed by Anil Ravipudi, who directed F2 earlier with the concept of fun and frustration that people experience in their relationships. The second film is about how all of the characters come together to lay their hands on the fortune of an industrialist.

Tamannaah and Mehreen retained their roles opposite Venkatesh and Varun respectively while Sonal Chauhan was added to the cast to take forward the narration. In addition to the cast- Pragathi, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, and Raghu Babu, the sequel has comedians Sunil, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, and Vennela Kishore playing important roles.

Let us take a look at the movie's performance at the box office so far

Nizam: Rs 17.70 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 5.94 Crore

UA: Rs 5.79 Crore

East: Rs 3.30 Crore

West: Rs 2.40 Crore

Guntur: Rs 3.19 Crore

Krishna: Rs 2.80 Crore

Nellore: Rs 1.73 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 42.85 Crore (69.00 Crore Gross)

KA+ROI: Rs 2.91 Crore

OS: Rs 7.02 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 52.78 Crore (88.46 Crore Gross)

The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju, and Devi Sri Prasad scored music for it. Pooja Hegde shook her leg to a special dance number 'Life Ante Itta Undala' in the movie.