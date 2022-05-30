F3 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Anil Ravipudi's Laugh Riot Is Just For Fun-loving Moviegoers!

The Anil Ravipudi directorial F3, a continuation to its 2019's F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles, has hit the theatres last Friday (May 27). The movie which promised a laugh riot to the fans as well as the moviegoers, has lived up to the mark.

Despite having no solid story to play with, the director has solely based the entire film on knitting scenes that would evoke laughter. The performances of the star cast- Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sunil, Tamannaah, Mehreen, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, and Pragathi among others, added sheen to the otherwise boring film which is laced with comedy.

Tamannaah, Mehreen, and a heap of other artists who were a part of F2 revive their respective roles and were backed up by other artists like Sunil, Ali, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, etc. The movie is about how people are greedy for money and how frustrating it is to have to deal with financial crunch.

Let us take a look at the F3 Day 3 box office collection worldwide down here:

Nizam: Rs 12.20 CroreCeeded: Rs 3.59 CroreUA: Rs 3.32 CroreEast: Rs 1.88 CroreWest: Rs 1.54 CroreGuntur: Rs 2.06 CroreKrishna: Rs 1.77 CroreNellore: Rs 1.15 CroreAP-TG Total:- Rs 27.51 Crore (Rs 44.35 Crore Gross)KA+ROI:- Rs 1.80 CroreOS: Rs 5.20 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection:- Rs 34.51 Crore (Rs 58.00 Crore Gross)

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film which is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Pooja Hegde shook a leg for a special dance number in the film.