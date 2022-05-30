F3 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Drama Succeeds In Evoking Laughter!

Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer F3, a sequel to 2019's super hit film F2, is running to housefull theatres. The movie was released amid normal expectations on May 27 and earned a good response for its comedy.

Anil Ravipudi directorial is an out-and-out slapstick comedy without a solid story field and logic. The entire movie was set on the tone of not having enough money and the frustration around it. How all of them want to dupe a millionaire and secure the wealth forms the crux of the story.

Along with the original cast including Tamannaah, Mehreen, Jhansi, Pragathi, Pradeep, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Raghubabu, and others, F3 has an extended cast in the form of Sunil, Ali, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma among others.

Let us take a look at the box office numbers of F3:

Day 1: Rs 10.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 3: Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 4: Rs 4 Crore

AP-TG Total:- Rs 31.55 Crore (Rs 50.15 Crore Gross)

F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number in the film.

With comedy as its USP, the Venkatesh and Varun Tej combination is entertaining the viewers for the weekend.