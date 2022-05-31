F3 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Drama Succeeds In Evoking Laughter!

Venkatesh- Varun Tej starrer F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi is running successfully at the theatres. The moviegoers are laughing out loud in the theatres for this sequel to 2019's F2, a slapstick comedy.

Even if the reviews came out bland, for F3, the cast and the preface of the film have come together. With nothing but comedy as an agenda, the filmmakers went ahead to produce a sequel to F2. F3 is about the frustration people face due to a lack of money. All of the main characters try to dupe a wealthy millionaire in search of his estranged son. With more than four people competing for the inheritance, fun ensues.

Let us take a look at the box office figures of F3:

Day 1: Rs 10.35 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.35 Crore

Day 3: Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 4: Rs 4 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3 Crore

AP-TG Total:- Rs 35.23 Crore (Rs 51.65 Crore Gross)

Tamannaah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, Ali, Sunil are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film.

F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number in the film.