      F3 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer Comedy Drama Succeeds In Evoking Laughter!

      Venkatesh-Varuntej starrer F3 is running successfully at the theatres. The slapstick comedy has come as a respite for the moviegoers amid huge big-budget films. Bringing the correct dose of comedy, which is of course over the top, director Anil Ravipudi worked the magic. Having no competition at the theatres was a contributing factor to the film's run.

      F3 Day 6 Box Office Collection

      With upcoming releases like Vikram and Major, there might be a slump in the collection for F3. However, that doesn't deter moviegoers from visiting theatres to watch F3, especially the family audience.

      F3 is doing relatively well at the box office and let us take a look at the numbers it is making:

      F3 Day 6 Box Office Collection

      Day 1: Rs 10.35 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 8.35 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 8.85 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 4 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 3 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 2.5 Crore

      AP-TG Total:- Rs 37.82 Crore (Rs 59.10 Crore Gross)

      Tamannaah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, Ali, Sunil are a few actors who played prominent roles in the film.

      F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pooja Hegde appeared in a special dance number in the film.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 6:30 [IST]
