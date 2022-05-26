F3 First Review: Venkatesh-Varun Tej's Family Entertainer Is A Mediocre Film? Find Out!

Comedy entertainer F2 got a sequel, F3, and the film is ready to roll on the silver screen this Friday (May 27). The makers are confident about the film's response at the theatres and are promoting the film in full swing with its leading cast.

Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, Mehreen, and Sunil are seen along with director Anil Ravipudi for promotional activity. In addition to the existing cast who reprised their roles in the supposed sequel to F2- like Raghu Babu, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Pragathi, Jhansi and Rajendra Prasad, a few new cast joined the team to evoke more laughter.

Ali, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan are few new actors on board for this family entertainer produced by Dil Raju.

According to a few reviewers on Twitter, F3 is said to have a very basic mediocre story. The movie certainly has comedy to laugh off throughout its runtime but the movie's foundation- the story falls flat. However, an account called Lab Report on Twitter opined that the result of the film depends largely on the family audience and their reaction to it.

Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film and Pooja Hegde is roped in to appear in a special song.

The film was scheduled to release earlier and was delayed during the production phase due to the pandemic. For the same reason, the movie was re-scheduled to be shot extensively in Hyderabad.