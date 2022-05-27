F3 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

With a heavy cast, Venkatesh-Varun Tej starrer F3, has hit the screens today (May 27). The most anticipated comic family drama was released amid expectations from fans of the movie's prequel, F2.

The movie has hit the screens just a few hours ago and it is already been pirated by a few notorious websites, known for their pirated content.

Even after several measures to curb piracy by the producers, movies are being pirated. It has become a phenomenon in itself. Every other movie, irrespective of its production scale is being pirated. A few links containing the movie are being shared on the internet.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is an extended version of F2, where the issues between wives and husbands are playfully depicted in a satirical narration with heaps of comedy. Both Venkatesh and Varun Tej along with their respective partners Tamannaah and Mehreen have performed well in the film.

F2 was also supported by the characters played by Pradeep, Pragathi, Annapurnamma, Y Vijaya, Rajendra Prasad, Jhansi, and Raghu Babu. For its part 2, all the above-mentioned actors have reprised their roles while Sunil, Sonal Chauhan,and Ali among others have joined the team.

Produced by Dil Raju, the movie has a special dance number in which Pooja Hegde is seen. Devi Sri Prasad scored music for the film.