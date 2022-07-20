F3 OTT Release Date & Time: Everything You Need To Know About The Film's Streaming!

Actor Venkatesh has joined hands with the team of F2 for the film's extension, F3, which hit the screens on May 27. The movie has its characters intact and the actors reprise their roles in addition to new artists.

F3 to start streaming on Sony Liv OTT. The video streaming rights have been bought by Sony Liv, and the film will start streaming from 22nd July 2022. The date could be tentative as there might be an update on it.

The movie comes across as a logic-less slapstick comedy, which is solely aimed to entertain the viewers. This was the case with F2 as well. While F2 deals with relationships and fun, the extension deals with the frustration of not having adequate money.

The director intended to retain the main actors, add a few new and evoke laughs with no key focus on story. The movie was met with lukewarm response at the theatres. Even though F3 released with minimal trice price in telugu states, the movie failed to do break even in both AP/TS. F2 was double blockbuster in AP/TS where has F3 failed to create the magic of F2.

Dil Raju produced the film that has Devi Sri Prasad as its musician. Pooja Hegde sizzled in a special song in the film. Tamannaah, Mehreen and others were part of the cast. Now F3 is all set to release on Sony Liv and lets wait and see what kind of records this movie will create on ott platform.