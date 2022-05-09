F3 Trailer Review: Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Anil Ravipudi's Fun Ride

The theatrical trailer of Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer, F 3 was unveiled today, May 9th and it promises a fun ride with Anil Ravipudu mark comedy dominating the way through and through. F3 is the sequel to box office hit, F2 and it is riding high on expectations. The makers have unveiled the much-hyped trailer today. What stands out is the fun set-up that is identical to F2 and the quirky portrayal of the lead cast.

The trailer starts off with the introduction of characters played by Venkatesh and Varun Tej as they play a money-minded duo. Venkatesh as a la with night blindness charms his way all the way through with his trademark comical timing. Varun Tej is seen with a stuttering problem and good fun is evoked from the same.

Tamannaah, Mehreen, and Sonal Chauhan make brief appearances but they too appear to be playing comical roles. The usual suspects Vennela Kishore, Ali, and Sunil are in full flow in the trailer as they play comedy driven roles. The director Anil Ravipudi has clearly penned another fun entertainer on the lines of the box office hit F2.

All in all the trailer promises that F3 is an extension of the comical franchise and the makers say it is the biggest Telugu comedy entertainer of the year. That said, the slapstick comedy that is highlighted in the trailer will strike a chord with the viewers only if there is a novel narrative and screenplay backing it up. This will be the biggest challenge F3 faces.

F3 will be releasing in theatres on the 27th of this month, as confirmed in the trailer. More promotional material will follow.