F3 Twitter Review: Few Tweets To Read Before You Watch The Film

After several delays due to the pandemic and big-budget releases, Anil Ravipudi's directorial F3, a continuation to 2019's F2 starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej has finally hit the screens this Friday (May 27).

Now let us take a look at the tweets moviegoers have tweeted about F3.

In addition to the existing cast who reprised their respective roles from F2- Tamannaah, Mehreen, Pragathi, Raghu Babu, Y Vijaya, Annapoornamma, Rajendra Prasad,there are other actors like Sonal Chauhan, Sunil, Ali and others have been part of F3.

Dil Raju produced the movie that has Devi Sri Prasad as the music director.

#F3movie Hilarious laugh ride in theatres @AnilRavipudi What a direction. Theatre lo jenallu matram asalu seat lo undatle padi padi navuthunaru .. This is gonna be biggest blockbuster

Kudos to the entire team — SaiMadhav (@moresaimadhav) May 27, 2022



Kudos to the entire team — SaiMadhav (@moresaimadhav) May 27, 2022

Just finished #F3Movie. I can say Jandhyala garu re born again.@AnilRavipudi. — Naveen Chavva (@NaveenChavva) May 27, 2022

Kudos to the entire team

Tq u so much sir

Full enjoy on my family 😊 — Bellam Kiran Reddy (@BellamKiranRed1) May 27, 2022