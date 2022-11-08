Faima & Inaya Are On Fire Following The Nominations; Faima Disqualifies Inaya From Captaincy Task!

Housemates of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, Faima, and Inaya have been involved in a very serious argument during the 10th week nomination process. Both of them hurled distasteful remarks against each other and made a full-fledged scene in the house during the process.

In the upcoming episode where contestants were asked to play for eligibility to become the next captain of the house, in the 'Snakes & Ladders' task, Inaya and Faima were shown locking their heads, limbs, and whatnot.

The duo took out on each other in the task, showing their angst. Inaya tried to prevent Faima from snatching away her clay. Inaya was in the ladder team and Faima came to take a bit of Inaya's mud. They both fought angrily like there was no tomorrow. Inaya restricted Faima's hands by holding them from behind. They both crawled on the floor and fought very hard.

All said and done, the fight turned ugly with Adi Reddy commenting, "Veellu Chala Ekkuva Game Aaduthunnaru", which translates to "They're playing more than what is required."

Stay tuned to Star Maa for the latest episode and catch all the fun at 10 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends. The episodes of the reality show are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.