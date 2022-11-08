Faima & Inaya Are On Fire Following The Nominations; Faima Disqualifies Inaya From Captaincy Task!

Housemates
of
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu,
Faima,
and
Inaya
have
been
involved
in
a
very
serious
argument
during
the
10th
week
nomination
process.
Both
of
them
hurled
distasteful
remarks
against
each
other
and
made
a
full-fledged
scene
in
the
house
during
the
process.
In
the
upcoming
episode
where
contestants
were
asked
to
play
for
eligibility
to
become
the
next
captain
of
the
house,
in
the
'Snakes
&
Ladders'
task,
Inaya
and
Faima
were
shown
locking
their
heads,
limbs,
and
whatnot.
The
duo
took
out
on
each
other
in
the
task,
showing
their
angst.
Inaya
tried
to
prevent
Faima
from
snatching
away
her
clay.
Inaya
was
in
the
ladder
team
and
Faima
came
to
take
a
bit
of
Inaya's
mud.
They
both
fought
angrily
like
there
was
no
tomorrow.
Inaya
restricted
Faima's
hands
by
holding
them
from
behind.
They
both
crawled
on
the
floor
and
fought
very
hard.
All
said
and
done,
the
fight
turned
ugly
with
Adi
Reddy
commenting,
"Veellu
Chala
Ekkuva
Game
Aaduthunnaru",
which
translates
to
"They're
playing
more
than
what
is
required."
Stay
tuned
to
Star
Maa
for
the
latest
episode
and
catch
all
the
fun
at
10
pm
on
weekdays
and
9
pm
on
weekends.
The
episodes
of
the
reality
show
are
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.