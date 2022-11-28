Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Faima Lashes Out At Revanth & Exposes His Manipulative Behaviour!

The 13th-week nominations inside the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house will be telecast on Monday's episode that will air on November 28. There are eight housemates remaining in the house after Raj's eviction in the 12th week. Since Inaya is the captain of the house, she secured immunity from this week's elimination.

However, there were detailed arguments during the nomination process between the housemates. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to assemble in the gaming area and announced that they should take the names of the contestants and give reasons for their nominations. Later, the nominated contestant will be blown red powder all over the face from a cannon.

Adi Reddy kickstarted the nomination process by taking Revanth's name. The duo had an elaborate argument over the past issues for about half an hour. They couldn't arrive at an amicable point and exchanged serious allegations.

However, it was Faima who stole the show during the nomination procedure. She nominated Rohit and Revanth. But with Revanth, Faima got serious after being provoked. Revanth accused Faima of playing only with support from other housemates which Faima condemned seriously. With her high-pitched voice, Faima said, "Revanth, who always plays tasks with others' support is talking about taking support."

An enraged Faima raised her hand and pointed fingers at Revanth. Immediately a hot-headed Revanth yelled at her to lower her finger, which Faima didn't, standing on her ground. Faima also exposed Revanth's manipulative and back-biting behaviour by taking the example of Keerthi.

She said, "Revanth claps for Keerthi in front of her and behind her, he says Keerthi didn't play the game at all. He has double standards and is always like that. He speaks ill of everybody behind their back." She then asked the other housemates why they are not acknowledging the fact that Revanth is a manipulator.

Faima unleashed her wrath and was unshakable while arguing with Revanth. She questioned the other housemates on why they are not seeing how Revanth is manipulating others and how he slips his tongue. "Why nobody is acknowledging that?" asked an excited Faima.

