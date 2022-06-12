Top Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella Found Dead In Her Home In Hyderabad, Police Suspect Suicide

Prathyusha Garimella used to run a fashion studio in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills was found dead on Saturday in suspicious circumstances at her residence in Hyderabad, Telangana. She was a top celebrity stylist with many clients from Tollywood, Bollywood and also from other sectors.

Prathyusha, who was the founder of her own label named Prathyusha Garimella, was found lying in her bathroom. The Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills added that she was shifted to Osmania hospital for post-mortem examination and is suspected to have died by suicide.

The officials have also seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom and a case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death. Further probe is currently being undertaken by the police.

It must be noted that Prathyusha had told Femina last year that prior to starting off her career in fashion, she had done her masters in the UK following which she joined her father's LED manufacturing business. However, she later realised that she wasn't cut out for the job and that her interests were elsewhere.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM