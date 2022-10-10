Filmfare Awards 2022 Complete Winners List From South: Pushpa And Jai Bhim Walk Away With Several Laurels
The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 in association with Kamar Film Factory took place in Bengaluru on October 9. The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre became the stage for the star-studded event. It saw many top-class film stars and technicians performing on stage and walking away with black ladies in their hands as a token of appreciation for their excellent work.
While the event witnessed the who's who of the south Indian film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, actresses like Pooja Hegde, Krithi Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Saniya Iyappan, Aindrita Roy among others sizzled on the stage with scintillating performances. The event was made a night to remember by hosts Diganth and Ramesh Aravind.
The event will be telecast on Zee Telugu on October 23 from 3 pm onwards. Simultaneously, the show will be aired on Zee Kannada on October 16 at 3 pm, and Zee Tamil on October 16 at 3.30 pm. Zee Keralam will be telecasting the event on October 23 from 3 pm onwards.
Take a look at the winners of the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 here:
Tollywood AKA Telugu
Best
Actor
Lead
Role
Male-
Allu
Arjun
For
Pushpa:
The
Rise
Best Actor Lead Role Female- Sai Pallavi For Love Story
Best Film- Pushpa: The Rise
Best Director- Sukumar Bandreddi For Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Tabu For Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo
Best Lyrics- Seetharama Sastry For Life Of Ram From Jaanu
Best Playback Singer Male- Sid Sriram For Srivalli
Best Playback Singer Female- Indravathi Chauhan For Oo Antava Mawa
Best Choreography- Sekhar Master For Ramulo Ramula
Best Cinematographer- Miroslaw Kuba Brozek For Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debut Male- Panja Vaisshnav Tej For Uppena
Best Debut Female- Krithi Shetty For Uppena
Lifetime Achievement Award- Allu Aravind
Kollywood AKA Tamil
Best
Actor
In
a
Leading
Role
Male:
Suriya
For
Soorarai
Pottru
Best Actor In a Leading Role Female: Lijomol Jose For Jai Bhim
Best Film- Jai Bhim
Best Director- Sudha Kongara For Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Pasupathy For Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Urvashi For Soorarai Pottru
Best Music Album- GV Prakash Kumar For Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer Male- Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha For Soorarai Pottru
Best Playback Singer Female- Dhee For Kaattu Payale
Best Choreographer- Dinesh Kumar For Vaathi Coming
Best Cinematography- Niketh Bommireddy For Soorarai Pottru
Sandalwood AKA Kannada
Best
Actor
In
a
Leading
Role
Male-
Dhananjay
For
Badava
Rascal
Best Actor In a Leading Role Female- Yagna Shetty For ACT 1978
Best Film: ACT 1978
Best Director- Raj B Shetty For Garuda Gramana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- B Suresha For ACT 1978
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Umashree For Rathnan Prapancha
Best Music Album- Vasuki Vaibhav
Best Lyrics- Jayanth Kaikini For Teladu Mugile
Best Playback Singer Male- Raghu Dixit For Maley Maley Maleye
Best Playback Singer Female- Anuradha Bhat For Dheera Sammohagaara
Best Cinematography- Shreesha Kuduvalli For Rathnan Prapancha
Lifetime Achievement Award- Puneeth Rajkumar
Mollywood AKA Malayalam
Best
Actor
In
a
Leading
Role
Male-
Biju
Menon
For
Ayyappanum
Koshiyum
Best Actor In a Leading Role Female- Nimisha Sajayan For The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Film- Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Director- Senna Hegde
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Joju George For Nayattu
Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Gowri Nandha For Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Music Album- B Jayachandran For Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Lyrics- Rafeeq Ahmed For Ariyathariyathe
Best Playback Singer Male- Shahabaz Aman
Best Playback Singer Female- KS Chitra For Theerame in Malik.