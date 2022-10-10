Filmfare Awards 2022 Complete Winners List From South: Pushpa And Jai Bhim Walk Away With Several Laurels

    For Quick Alerts
      The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 in association with Kamar Film Factory took place in Bengaluru on October 9. The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre became the stage for the star-studded event. It saw many top-class film stars and technicians performing on stage and walking away with black ladies in their hands as a token of appreciation for their excellent work.

      While the event witnessed the who's who of the south Indian film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, actresses like Pooja Hegde, Krithi Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Saniya Iyappan, Aindrita Roy among others sizzled on the stage with scintillating performances. The event was made a night to remember by hosts Diganth and Ramesh Aravind.

      The event will be telecast on Zee Telugu on October 23 from 3 pm onwards. Simultaneously, the show will be aired on Zee Kannada on October 16 at 3 pm, and Zee Tamil on October 16 at 3.30 pm. Zee Keralam will be telecasting the event on October 23 from 3 pm onwards.

      Take a look at the winners of the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 here:

      Tollywood AKA Telugu

      Best Actor Lead Role Male- Allu Arjun For Pushpa: The Rise
      Best Actor Lead Role Female- Sai Pallavi For Love Story
      Best Film- Pushpa: The Rise
      Best Director- Sukumar Bandreddi For Pushpa: The Rise
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Tabu For Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo
      Best Lyrics- Seetharama Sastry For Life Of Ram From Jaanu
      Best Playback Singer Male- Sid Sriram For Srivalli
      Best Playback Singer Female- Indravathi Chauhan For Oo Antava Mawa
      Best Choreography- Sekhar Master For Ramulo Ramula
      Best Cinematographer- Miroslaw Kuba Brozek For Pushpa: The Rise
      Best Debut Male- Panja Vaisshnav Tej For Uppena
      Best Debut Female- Krithi Shetty For Uppena
      Lifetime Achievement Award- Allu Aravind

      Kollywood AKA Tamil

      Best Actor In a Leading Role Male: Suriya For Soorarai Pottru
      Best Actor In a Leading Role Female: Lijomol Jose For Jai Bhim
      Best Film- Jai Bhim
      Best Director- Sudha Kongara For Soorarai Pottru
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Pasupathy For Soorarai Pottru
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Urvashi For Soorarai Pottru
      Best Music Album- GV Prakash Kumar For Soorarai Pottru
      Best Playback Singer Male- Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha For Soorarai Pottru
      Best Playback Singer Female- Dhee For Kaattu Payale
      Best Choreographer- Dinesh Kumar For Vaathi Coming
      Best Cinematography- Niketh Bommireddy For Soorarai Pottru

      Sandalwood AKA Kannada

      Best Actor In a Leading Role Male- Dhananjay For Badava Rascal
      Best Actor In a Leading Role Female- Yagna Shetty For ACT 1978
      Best Film: ACT 1978
      Best Director- Raj B Shetty For Garuda Gramana Vrishabha Vahana
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- B Suresha For ACT 1978
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Umashree For Rathnan Prapancha
      Best Music Album- Vasuki Vaibhav
      Best Lyrics- Jayanth Kaikini For Teladu Mugile
      Best Playback Singer Male- Raghu Dixit For Maley Maley Maleye
      Best Playback Singer Female- Anuradha Bhat For Dheera Sammohagaara
      Best Cinematography- Shreesha Kuduvalli For Rathnan Prapancha
      Lifetime Achievement Award- Puneeth Rajkumar

      Mollywood AKA Malayalam

      Best Actor In a Leading Role Male- Biju Menon For Ayyappanum Koshiyum
      Best Actor In a Leading Role Female- Nimisha Sajayan For The Great Indian Kitchen
      Best Film- Ayyappanum Koshiyum
      Best Director- Senna Hegde
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Joju George For Nayattu
      Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Gowri Nandha For Ayyappanum Koshiyum
      Best Music Album- B Jayachandran For Sufiyum Sujatayum
      Best Lyrics- Rafeeq Ahmed For Ariyathariyathe
      Best Playback Singer Male- Shahabaz Aman
      Best Playback Singer Female- KS Chitra For Theerame in Malik.

      Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 13:47 [IST]
