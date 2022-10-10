Filmfare Awards 2022 Complete Winners List From South: Pushpa And Jai Bhim Walk Away With Several Laurels

The 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 in association with Kamar Film Factory took place in Bengaluru on October 9. The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre became the stage for the star-studded event. It saw many top-class film stars and technicians performing on stage and walking away with black ladies in their hands as a token of appreciation for their excellent work.

While the event witnessed the who's who of the south Indian film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, actresses like Pooja Hegde, Krithi Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Saniya Iyappan, Aindrita Roy among others sizzled on the stage with scintillating performances. The event was made a night to remember by hosts Diganth and Ramesh Aravind.

The event will be telecast on Zee Telugu on October 23 from 3 pm onwards. Simultaneously, the show will be aired on Zee Kannada on October 16 at 3 pm, and Zee Tamil on October 16 at 3.30 pm. Zee Keralam will be telecasting the event on October 23 from 3 pm onwards.

Take a look at the winners of the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 here:

Tollywood AKA Telugu

Best Actor Lead Role Male- Allu Arjun For Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor Lead Role Female- Sai Pallavi For Love Story

Best Film- Pushpa: The Rise

Best Director- Sukumar Bandreddi For Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Tabu For Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Best Lyrics- Seetharama Sastry For Life Of Ram From Jaanu

Best Playback Singer Male- Sid Sriram For Srivalli

Best Playback Singer Female- Indravathi Chauhan For Oo Antava Mawa

Best Choreography- Sekhar Master For Ramulo Ramula

Best Cinematographer- Miroslaw Kuba Brozek For Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debut Male- Panja Vaisshnav Tej For Uppena

Best Debut Female- Krithi Shetty For Uppena

Lifetime Achievement Award- Allu Aravind

Kollywood AKA Tamil

Best Actor In a Leading Role Male: Suriya For Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor In a Leading Role Female: Lijomol Jose For Jai Bhim

Best Film- Jai Bhim

Best Director- Sudha Kongara For Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Pasupathy For Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Urvashi For Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Album- GV Prakash Kumar For Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer Male- Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha For Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer Female- Dhee For Kaattu Payale

Best Choreographer- Dinesh Kumar For Vaathi Coming

Best Cinematography- Niketh Bommireddy For Soorarai Pottru

Sandalwood AKA Kannada

Best Actor In a Leading Role Male- Dhananjay For Badava Rascal

Best Actor In a Leading Role Female- Yagna Shetty For ACT 1978

Best Film: ACT 1978

Best Director- Raj B Shetty For Garuda Gramana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- B Suresha For ACT 1978

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Umashree For Rathnan Prapancha

Best Music Album- Vasuki Vaibhav

Best Lyrics- Jayanth Kaikini For Teladu Mugile

Best Playback Singer Male- Raghu Dixit For Maley Maley Maleye

Best Playback Singer Female- Anuradha Bhat For Dheera Sammohagaara

Best Cinematography- Shreesha Kuduvalli For Rathnan Prapancha

Lifetime Achievement Award- Puneeth Rajkumar

Mollywood AKA Malayalam

Best Actor In a Leading Role Male- Biju Menon For Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor In a Leading Role Female- Nimisha Sajayan For The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Film- Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Director- Senna Hegde

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Male- Joju George For Nayattu

Best Actor In a Supporting Role Female- Gowri Nandha For Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Music Album- B Jayachandran For Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Lyrics- Rafeeq Ahmed For Ariyathariyathe

Best Playback Singer Male- Shahabaz Aman

Best Playback Singer Female- KS Chitra For Theerame in Malik.