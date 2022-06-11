Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Showers Love & Praise On Director Sukumar For Pushpa!

Director Sukumar is still that one person who is enjoying appreciation and compliments pouring in from all corners of the country. The visionary director, who generally makes out-of-the-box films with extraordinary conviction, is basking in the glory of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's unprecedented success. The movie was released on December 17 in 2021.

While the entire team of Sukumar is bucked up to kick-start the filming of Pushpa 2, the rule, there is a piece of joyous news coming as a sweet surprise for the impeccable director and his brainchild- Pushpa.

It is none other than Rajkumar Hirani, the famous Bollywood director with three national awards and eleven Filmfare awards to his credit, who is the recent one to join the bandwagon of Pushpa and director Sukumar's fans.

In the entertainment news segment, several websites have reported that Rajkumar Hirani has praised Pushpa and director Sukumar. He was quoted saying, "I just want to say what an excellent film you have made. I loved your writing, the way you have turned every scene on its head to make it unusual. It was shot well with great performances, powerful songs & music. Really enjoyed watching it. Keep making amazing movies."

Pushpa:The Rise depicts the rise of a coolie to that of a kingpin in the red sandalwood smuggling. Set against the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh, the movie is released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's Hindi version alone grossed the highest ever, in the career of Allu Arjun outside the Telugu States and Kerala.

Sukumar is currently busy in the pre-production works of Pushpa: The Rule. Along with Allu Arjun, the movie has Fahadh Faasil, who made his Telugu debut, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Sunil, Anasuya, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari were seen in supporting roles.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers produced Pushpa in association with Muttamsetty Media, which has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, Sukumar-Allu Arjun-Devi Sri Prasad is a terrific combination in Tollywood.