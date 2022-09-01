First Day First Show Twitter Review: Here Are Some Tweets to see Before You Decide To Watch the film!

First
Day
First
Show
movie
is
a
directorial
venture
of
Vamsidhar
Goud
and
Lakshmi
Narayana
P.
The
film's
story
is
written
by
Jathirathnalu
director
Anudeep
KV.
The
movie
is
co-produced
by
Srija
Edida,
granddaughter
of
Purnodaya
Creations
founder
Edida
Nageswara
Rao.
Starring
Srikanth
Reddy
and
Sanchita
Bashu,
both
debuting
as
actors
as
the
main
leads,
the
movie
First
Day
First
Show
is
touted
to
be
a
romantic
drama.
The
movie
made
a
decent
buzz
ahead
of
its
theatrical
release
with
Anudeep
KV
interviewing
the
actors.
The
film's
pre-release
event
was
also
a
grand
affair
with
the
presence
of
several
actors
and
technicians.
The
movie
was
released
on
September
2
amid
decent
expectations
from
youth.
The
movie
was
met
with
mixed
to
positive
reviews.
The
movie
is
another
slapstick
comedy
in
Telugu.
A
few
movie
enthusiasts
who
watched
the
movie
earlier
than
others
have
shared
their
opinions
on
First
Day
First
Show.
The
film's
story
is
about
a
wayward
youngster
who
is
a
crazy
film
buff.
The
protagonist
is
a
huge
Pavan
Kalyan
fan
and
his
film
first-day
first
show.
His
father's
role
is
an
ever-taunting
middle-class
parent
played
by
Tanikella
Bharani.
He
has
a
first
love
called
Laya.
The
movie
is
all
about
his
life,
love,
friends,
and
silly
challenges
in
life.
Check
out
their
tweets
here:
.
.
The
movie
cast
includes
Tanikella
Bharani,
CVL
Narasimha
Rao,
Vamsidhar
Goud,
Sai
Charan
Bojja,
Gangavva,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Mahesh
Achanta,
Srinivas
Reddy,
and
Vennela
Kishore
among
others
in
key
roles.
Sensational
music
director
Radhan
composed
the
songs
and
soundtrack
for
First
Day
First
Show.
The
movie
was
made
under
the
banners
Srija
Entertainment
and
Mitra
Vinda
Movies
with
about
Rs
8
Crore
to
Rs
10
Crore
as
budget.
Gullapalli
Sambasivarao
edited
the
film
and
Prasanth
Ankireddy
is
the
cinematographer.