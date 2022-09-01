First Day First Show Twitter Review: Here Are Some Tweets to see Before You Decide To Watch the film!

First Day First Show movie is a directorial venture of Vamsidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana P. The film's story is written by Jathirathnalu director Anudeep KV. The movie is co-produced by Srija Edida, granddaughter of Purnodaya Creations founder Edida Nageswara Rao.

Starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu, both debuting as actors as the main leads, the movie First Day First Show is touted to be a romantic drama. The movie made a decent buzz ahead of its theatrical release with Anudeep KV interviewing the actors. The film's pre-release event was also a grand affair with the presence of several actors and technicians.

The movie was released on September 2 amid decent expectations from youth. The movie was met with mixed to positive reviews. The movie is another slapstick comedy in Telugu. A few movie enthusiasts who watched the movie earlier than others have shared their opinions on First Day First Show.

The film's story is about a wayward youngster who is a crazy film buff. The protagonist is a huge Pavan Kalyan fan and his film first-day first show. His father's role is an ever-taunting middle-class parent played by Tanikella Bharani. He has a first love called Laya. The movie is all about his life, love, friends, and silly challenges in life.

The movie cast includes Tanikella Bharani, CVL Narasimha Rao, Vamsidhar Goud, Sai Charan Bojja, Gangavva, Prabhas Sreenu, Mahesh Achanta, Srinivas Reddy, and Vennela Kishore among others in key roles.

Sensational music director Radhan composed the songs and soundtrack for First Day First Show. The movie was made under the banners Srija Entertainment and Mitra Vinda Movies with about Rs 8 Crore to Rs 10 Crore as budget. Gullapalli Sambasivarao edited the film and Prasanth Ankireddy is the cinematographer.