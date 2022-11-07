Five Reasons For Geetu Royal's Elimination From The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu House!

Galata Geetu Aka Geetu Royal got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house in the 10th week. While there were leaks about her elimination already, people believed that she might get into a secret room and watch over the housemates. However, with Sunday's dreadful episode, it finally dawned upon the viewers of the show that Geetu was evicted for real.

Geetu will be remembered as the contestant who is a maniac for reasons that we discuss below. Her elimination was right and justified. There was an uproar on the micro-blogging site Twitter and other social media pages after her elimination, trolling and criticizing her.

Geetu is a techie-turned-YouTuber who found a way of channelizing her thoughts and ideas to the world. An introverted and self-conscious person at the beginning, Geetu was rendered a big hand of support by her YouTube family. She started reviewing the seasons of the Bigg Boss show and finally got through an opportunity to take part in it. She was more than thrilled at the opportunity.

To dig deeper, we find Geetu as an egoist, arrogant woman with high-handedness, overconfidence, and no respect towards other human beings or housemates. Since day one, she was only focusing on her game, winning the tasks with her dimwittedness or cunningness projected as game strategy, strong mind, and a strong player. However, fans of the show and viewers have an idea of her disintegrated personality and developed an aversion towards her over 10 weeks of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu.

Geetu was an egoist without a doubt and a self-centered woman who does anything, says anything and goes to any lengths to acquire what she wants. She displays her arrogance and gets away with it as her confidence. While being over-confident despite warnings from people like Adi Reddy and Baladitya, she did her own thing, becoming a fool in front of others. She has absolutely no love or humility towards the housemates until the very end when backup people had to force her out of the stage.

Geetu's confidence crinkled when she saw Marina, Faima, and Keethi being saved before her. When she got to stand along with Sri Satya, she got tensed up and that is when she understood something might be not in her favor today, as Sri Satya has already won the captaincy task. When asked to empty the contents of the bottle into a fish tank, Geetu did it a bit later, after Satya had poured it into her bowl. Geetu was obsessive about her game and the game show and it was shown, seen throughout the episodes, and reached a peak on her elimination day.

After her elimination, she took to her social media handles and wrote, "Bigg Boss was the most beautiful life I ever lived! Kaani andulo nenu odipoyanu. Manushula viluva telisindi! Naa thappulani kshaminchandi please. Nannu Nannuga ardam cheskuni suport chesina prathi okkariki chachipoyevaraku runapadi unta. My watch ends here."