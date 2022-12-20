Four Telugu Cities Take Spot Among Top 10 Filmi-est Cities In India As Per Book My Show!

Tollywood 2022 Photo Credit: Internet

The year 2022 was quite remarkable for the south-Indian film industry. There were many movies released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada which garnered worldwide acclaim and minted hundreds of crores at the box office. Without a doubt, the year can be claimed as the golden year for the people and stars of the respective film fraternities.

Movies and Telugu people are on one side, and the rest of the world is on the other side. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to depict the craziness of film buffs belonging to the Telugu-speaking states much better. It was evident in the recently released year-ender review of the major ticketing partner Book My Show. In a survey they conducted, a few facts surfaced and pretty much surprised many.

SSMB 29: Superstar Mahesh Babu's Adventure Drama With SS Rajamouli To Kick Start In May 2023?

According to an article from Book My Show's blog, there are as many as four Telugu-speaking cities that came under the 'Most Filmi-est Cities' category of their survey. The category denotes the movie-crazy cities, and out of 10 metropolitan cities in India, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam stood a chance. In non-metro cities, Tirupati and Vijayawada showed up as the cities that are crazy for big screens.

RRR: The Movie & Director SS Rajamouli Continue To Bag Several International Awards; Here's The List

Putting together, out of the cities in India with more film buffs, four are Telugu-speaking cities. Needless to say, Tollywood has emerged as a global winner with films like RRR doing so well at the international level. The movie is now the official representation for Oscars 2023. Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, and directed by Chandoo Mondeti is also a global winner. In addition, KGF 2, Kantara, Vikram, Sita Ramam, and Drishyam 2 stood as outstanding films in the year.