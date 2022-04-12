From Bala Ramayanam to RRR: Jr NTR completes 25 Years in Tollywood

Exactly 25 years ago, on this very say day, a child artist named Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao debuted with a film titled Bala Ramayanam. At that point in time, not many people knew this kid, the grandson of legendary Telugu actor and politician Sr NTR would go on to feature in one of India's costliest films ever, RRR.

Jr NTR started off his career with Bala Ramayanam, which is helmed by Gunasekhar. He played Lord Ram in the film. NTR then took some time off from acting and came back with Ninnu Choodalani. This film didn't gain much recognition but Tarak's immediate next film, Student No. 1 most certainly did.

Student No. 1 is, incidentally, directed by SS Rajamouli, who would later go on to helm the now famous RRR. This film gave a proper enterprising start to NTR's career and he followed it up with box office blockbusters like Aadi and Simhadri. These films attained mass hero image to NTR and the fact that close to 10 lakh people attended the audio launch event of 19-year old NTR's Andhrawala proves the same.

Flops like Subbu, Samba, Naaga, Narasimhudu did tamper NTR's image to a considerable extent but he then made a strong comeback of sorts with Yamadonga, which is again helmed by SS Rajamouli. However, it wasn't until Temper that NTR picked a winning route map for his career.

His career was always fluctuous with box office blockbusters and epic disasters. But right from Temper, the Nandamuri hero had been ever so meticulous about planning his career. With hits like Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garrage, Jai Lava Kusa and Aravinda Sametha, NTR's career flourished at the rate of knots. To top it all off, his latest film, RRR, which also features Ram Charan has emerged as a box office monster, grossing over 1000 crores worldwide.

RRR is NTR's fourth collaboration with SS Rajamouli, who is now regarded as India's finest filmmaker who blends novelty with commerciality. The period action drama also features Ram Charan who plays Alluri Seetharama Raju while NTR plays the rugged Komaram Bheem.

NTR is now on a success streak with all his films turning out to be successful ventures at the box office. But the onus is now firmly on him to take his popularity and fame to the next level post RRR. He has lined up NTR30 with Koratala Siva, who previously helmed NTR30. He has also queued up NTR31 with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. He is well on track to emerge as the coveted pan-India superstar now.