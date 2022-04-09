From Food Distribution To Blood Donation, Here’s How Fans Celebrated Allu Arjun’s 40th Birthday!

Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fanbase among the audience. While the 'Pushpa' star celebrates his birthday on April 8, his fans started the celebration in advance as they have trended #AlluArjun on Twitter. In no time, the hashtag has grabbed the top spot in the list, and this exhibits how crazy Allu Arjun's fandom is and how far they can go in his love.

The fans and supporters of the superstar get excited about his birthday every year. The fans are very vocal about their love for Allu which reflects on Twitter as his name becomes trending in no time. Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. Some of his die-hard fans had started celebrating their favourite star's birthday by doing 100-day celebration in different ways like blood donation camps, free food distribution for the needy and also organising special screenings of all his hits to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Yesterday Food donation Camp at 7Road Juntion , SRIKAKULAM ❤️ Adv Happy Birthday annayya 🥰



Ne birthday antey maku festivel annaya 🤩



nuv puttina rojuna nen kuda puttadam nijam ga adhi na Adrustam Anna #AlluArjun 🥺🖤 @PushpaMovie @alluarjun @imsarathchandra @SaidharamtejDHF pic.twitter.com/YMkkRw6lda — 🅰️J🅰️Y ALLU RAPO 🔥 (@AjayAllu15) April 6, 2022

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The first part also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, Sritej, Shatru and others. Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and the camera of the film is handled by Mirosław Kuba Brożek. While the first part has worked phenomenally well at the box office it will be interesting to see whether the sequel will repeat the magic or not.