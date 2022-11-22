From Meet Cute To Prince, Everything Releasing This Week In Theatres & OTT

The coming week has several films lined up for release in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. This weekend's lineup of entertainers will provide audiences with plenty of options. While some mid- to low-budget films will be released in theaters, a few are available exclusively on OTT platforms. There are also a bunch of web series coming your way. Check out the list of films you can pick to watch this week.

Theatres Releases

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam

The story of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, a social drama, revolves around the lead actor, Allari Naresh, playing the role of a young government officer posted in a tribal area. Naresh is on a mission to prove that standing against injustice is a stronger virtue than hooliganism while working towards the upliftment of the locals. The film is directed by A.R. Mohan and is scheduled for a November 25 release.

Bhediya (Thodelu)

This Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer explores the genre of sci-fi mystery, where a man accidentally turns into a werewolf and tries to regain his old self. From the outset, it looks like Bhediya's story has the potential to lure the audiences into the theatres. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will be released on November 25. Bhediya will also see the release of a Telugu dubbed version by producer Allu Aravind, titled Thodelu.

Love Today



Tamil movie, Love Today is another low-buzz film that went on to become a superhit. The youthful entertainer, directed by Pradeep Ranganath, is being released in the Telugu-speaking states by Dil Raju on November 25 with the same title. Pradeep Ranganathan has also acted in the film alongside Ivana, the female lead.

Ranasthali

Ranasthali will hit theatres on November 26, starring Dharma, Chandini Rao, Sammeta Gandhi, Ammu Abhirami, Banerjee, and Roopa. The film is helmed by Parasuram Srinivas, who also penned the story for Ashwadhama. The film is said to provide wholesome entertainment to the audience and promises to bring violence in a form never seen before.

There are a few small budget films releasing this weekend on November 25, including Vala, Manninchava, and Chaddi Gang Tamasha.

Tamil Releases

Kaari

Popular filmmaker-actor M Sasikumar is coming out with his next flick, Kaari, on November 25. The film is directed by Hemanth and stars Ammu Abirami and Balaji Mohan in key roles.

Agent Kannayiram

Agent Kannayiram is an upcoming Tamil detective comedy thriller film. Helmed by Manoj Beedha, Agent Kannayiram is produced by Labyrinth Films and stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead roles. The film has a good mix of supporting actors, including Sruthi Hariharan, Munishkanth, and Redin Kingsley.

Besides the above-mentioned movies, a couple of Tamil films releasing this weekend are Atharvaa Murali's Kuruthi Aattam, 4 Years, and Geela Island.

Malayalam Releases



Malayalam has only one theatrical release coming this Friday. Shefeekkinte Santhosham starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Directed by Anup Pandalam, the film also features actors like Athmeeya Rajan, Bala Kumar, and Divya Pillai in pivotal roles.

OTT Releases

Prince



Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan starrer Prince is releasing in Telugu on November 25th, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed and written by Anudeep KV, Prince saw a successful theatrical run during the Diwali weekend. The comedy film also stars Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj as lead characters.

Student of the Year

This small budget Telugu film titled Student of the Year will be dropped on November 25 exclusively on Aha.

Nandamuri Balakrshna's talk show NBK Unstoppable is coming up with its Season 2 Episode 4 on November 25.

Meet Cute

Actor Nani's sister Deepthi is turning director with the film Meet Cute. The film's trailer has received positive response and is directly releasing on SonyLIV on 25 November. The anthology has been helmed by Deepthi Ganta and features an amazing ensemble star cast including Satyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja in key roles.