Galata Geetu Lands An Opportunity In Allu Arjun-Sukumar Bandreddi's Upcoming Pushpa: The Rule?

Geetu AKA Galata Geetu has become a household name in the Telugu-speaking states after her whirlwind-like participation in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu reality show on Star Maa. The YouTuber who shot to fame with Bigg Boss Telugu reviews slowly made it to the most popular comedy show, Jabardasth.

Geetu, who garnered widespread negativity due to her strong-headedness, selfishness, and over-confident attitude was earlier considered to be one of the top five contestants of the season for her game strategies. Although the rest of the housemates hated Geetu initially, they warmed up to her by the end of the first month. When it was decided that Geetu will be eliminated from the house, all of them shed tears.

However, Geetu, who is starting to appear for interviews and chat shows after her eviction revealed that she has been getting some film offers. Speaking about the rumour that she landed an opportunity to work with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 AKA Pushpa: The Rule, Geetu mentioned that her number was sought by an assistant director working for Pushpa 2 and it would be an honor to be part of the film. However, she also ensured that there was no offer as of yet.

Although nothing is official as of now, we might expect Geetu to get boarded for Pushpa 2, given her slang and command over the Chittoor dialect, which was the highlight of Pushpa 1.

Further elaborating on her plans, she also mentioned that she likes to venture into politics and do her bit for the development of society and people.