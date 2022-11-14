Galata Geetu Lands An Opportunity In Allu Arjun-Sukumar Bandreddi's Upcoming Pushpa: The Rule?

Geetu
AKA
Galata
Geetu
has
become
a
household
name
in
the
Telugu-speaking
states
after
her
whirlwind-like
participation
in
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
reality
show
on
Star
Maa.
The
YouTuber
who
shot
to
fame
with
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
reviews
slowly
made
it
to
the
most
popular
comedy
show,
Jabardasth.
Geetu,
who
garnered
widespread
negativity
due
to
her
strong-headedness,
selfishness,
and
over-confident
attitude
was
earlier
considered
to
be
one
of
the
top
five
contestants
of
the
season
for
her
game
strategies.
Although
the
rest
of
the
housemates
hated
Geetu
initially,
they
warmed
up
to
her
by
the
end
of
the
first
month.
When
it
was
decided
that
Geetu
will
be
eliminated
from
the
house,
all
of
them
shed
tears.
However,
Geetu,
who
is
starting
to
appear
for
interviews
and
chat
shows
after
her
eviction
revealed
that
she
has
been
getting
some
film
offers.
Speaking
about
the
rumour
that
she
landed
an
opportunity
to
work
with
Allu
Arjun
in
Pushpa
2
AKA
Pushpa:
The
Rule,
Geetu
mentioned
that
her
number
was
sought
by
an
assistant
director
working
for
Pushpa
2
and
it
would
be
an
honor
to
be
part
of
the
film.
However,
she
also
ensured
that
there
was
no
offer
as
of
yet.
Although
nothing
is
official
as
of
now,
we
might
expect
Geetu
to
get
boarded
for
Pushpa
2,
given
her
slang
and
command
over
the
Chittoor
dialect,
which
was
the
highlight
of
Pushpa
1.
Further
elaborating
on
her
plans,
she
also
mentioned
that
she
likes
to
venture
into
politics
and
do
her
bit
for
the
development
of
society
and
people.