Gayathri AKA Dolly D Cruze Dies In A Car Accident; Details Inside

Telugu actress Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze, who shot to fame with the web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe, died in a tragic car accident on March 18, 2022. She was 26, and the accident happened in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. According to reports, the actress was returning home with her friend, Rathod, who was driving the car late at night post-Holi celebration.

While driving, Rathod lost control over his car and hit a divider on the road and overturned. Sadly, Gayathri was declared dead on the spot, while Rathod succumbed to death to his injuries in the hospital. Unfortunately, their car had also hit another individual i.e., a 38-year-old lady pedestrian, who also died in the unfortunate incident.

Well, the entire incident has indeed left the Tollywood industry in shock. Actress Surekha Vani expressed her shock over Gayathri's death. She took to Instagram and shared a picture with Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze. She captioned the post as, "How could u leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can't believe this..! Can u pleeee Come bck soon ra will hv a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! 💕💕💕 @dolly_d_cruze."

Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu Who Was Accused In Republic Day Violence Passes Away In An Accident

Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Hospitalised After A Car Accident

Talking about Gayathri, the actress got recognition through her YouTube channel, Jalsa Rayudu. She was also quite famous on Instagram for her pictures.

May her soul rest in peace!