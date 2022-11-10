Geethu Royal Likely To Enter As A Wildcard Contestant In Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

Geetu In Bigg Boss house Photo Credit: Star Maa

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu has sent a section of its ardent fans into shock and the other section into a celebratory mode with the elimination of contestant Geetu Royal in the ninth week. Geetu was in utter shock when the decision was made and reduced to tears. She wasn't willing to leave the show and was whisked away from the stage by force.

However, it is undeniable that Geetu, despite going against the rules, and not exhibiting humanity, honesty, sympathies, was one contestant who stirred up the total game with her selfish, overconfident, ruthless nature. She couldn't win the tasks with her strategies nor people inside the house. When housemates had tears for her during eviction, Geetu didn't acknowledge their genuine feelings but only felt bad that she is no more part of the game.

The latest news from the insiders is that Geetu will be returning to the show, through a wild card entry. According to the rumoured information, we hear that Bigg Boss 6 Telugu team got in touch with Geetu after her eviction. Reportedly, they are keen on taking her back into the show.

Now, the buzz is strong that Geetu might be that one contestant who came out to the normal world and goes back to the house with a privilege. It is to be seen if the news is anything but true.

Geetu made Baladitya and Adi Reddy as her brothers inside the house but she backstabbed them and harassed them morally for unbelievable reasons, which brought her a severe backlash. This episode forced the makers to eliminate Geetu.

Meanwhile, Adi Reddy, who is close to Geetu, is of the belief that Geetu was sent into the secret room and knows that she will be back in the show. He has been telling this to himself and the cameras everyday and that Bigg Boss cannot cheat him.

