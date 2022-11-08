Geetu Royal's Remuneration For Her 9 Weeks From Bigg Boss 6 Telugu House Revealed!

Geetu is one contestant who will be remembered by Telugu viewers of the reality show for a very long time, perhaps forever. She did what she wanted to become remarkable and introduced her style of game strategies and manipulations- but just couldn't continue in the game for a long time. She aimed to become the winner of the show and tried her best to stay relevant, by going against the tide.

Geetu not only ruined her own game but had failed the originality and game plan of other contestants due to her manipulations. The widespread negativity and hatred from the viewers of the show led to her being evicted from the house right after two months.

While coming to the remuneration part, it is heard that Geetu was signed for about Rs 25,000 per week for her participation in the show. Going by this information, for her 9 weeks in Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house, she took home Rs 2.25 lakh in the form of remuneration.

Geetu went on to play the game on a different level and irritated everybody inside and outside the house. What led to her sudden elimination is her overconfidence, selfishness, and ego, she landed where she is now.

What Geetu's next moves are to be seen in the forthcoming days.