Geetu's Elimination From Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Was An Irritating Affair That Annoyed The Viewers!

The most remarkable contestant ever in the entire Bigg Boss Telugu history is undoubtedly Geetu. Geetu Royal, as she goes by, has been crazy for the game. She was wicked, hot-headed, egoist, self-centered, and manipulative person, who focused only on staying in the game and planned her strategies toward giving content and staying relevant so that she enjoys good screen time and duration in the show.

Her elimination was rather unexpected since Geetu creates controversies and triggers everybody in the house in addition to passing harsh remarks that demotivate others. She said so many things about all the contestants in bad taste.

An over confident Geetu couldn't believe that she and Sri Satya are the only ones remaining and then became vulnerable. When the decision was finally out, she hated to listen to the host saying that Geetu is Eliminated. She shut her ears tight in utter shock and disbelief. At first she seemed confident, hoping that she will be sent to a secret room. However, Geetu slowly realised the reality and started weeping.

While housemates were all in tears for her, she never paid attention to their affectionate words and concerns but was only repeating that she loves the game, she loves Bigg Boss, she doesn't want to go out from the house and begged Bigg Boss to let her stay.

During her final goodbyes on the stage with Nagarjuna, she was only ranting about how Bigg Boss is her only life instead of acknowledging how the housemates are feeling for her. She showed remorse for having to leave the house and game rather than missing the people inside. When Nagarjuna told her that she made good friends as all the housemates are concerned about her, Geetu said, "I never thought I will leave the house this early. To become the winner is my only dream every day and night." An exhaust Nagarjuna couldn't help but call for backend support to get Geetu out of the place.

Throughout her elimination process, Geetu was only talking about how she misses the house, the game and how it is a shocker to her. Not once did she mention that she misses the housemates. Looking at all these, viewers of the show got irritated and started taking to social media to express their feelings.

Adi Reddy, Baladitya, Faima were among the few who were highly affected by the sudden exit of Geetu but it was unexpected to see Revanth crying like someone has passed away, after Geetu was sent through the gate. They mentioned that Geetu tried to spice up things and made them cautious of the game. But Geetu didn't value their feelings and emotions. She was only trying to beg or make people believe that she is truly miserable so that she can have a second chance. Geetu came out of the show with strong negativity on her.

In her exit interview, Geetu mentioned, "I think people didn't like me. People usually don't understand me so I'm not sure what went wrong." She even cried, "I don't want to go home. I want to stay back."