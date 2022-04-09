Ghani Day 1 Box Office Collection: Varun Tej's Film Starts Off On A Low Note

Varun Tej's latest movie Ghani, which hit the screens on Friday (April 8), has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. According to trade analysts, the opening day collection accumulated from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 4 Crore. The consensus among the audiences and critics is that the film was not able to reach its potential. Though the performances of actors and production value received praises from one and all, the storyline and narration were a huge disappointment.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ghani was released in as many as 545+ theatres. Let us tell you that the film did an impressive business much before its theatrical release. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ghani accumulated Rs 21 Crore, while in Karnataka-Rest of India and overseas, it acquired Rs 2.50 Crore and Rs 1.80 Crore respectively on day 1. The total pre-release business figures of the film stand at Rs 25.30 Crore, and to enter the profit zone, Ghani will now have to collect Rs 26.30 Crore at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at Ghani's total business details and theatre count here

Nizam: Rs 8 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 3.50 Crore

Andhra: Rs 9.50 Crore

AP-TG: Rs 21 Crore

KA and ROI: Rs 2.50 Crore

OS: Rs 1.80 Crore

Total: Rs 25.30 Crore (Break Even: Rs 26.30 Crore)

Ghani's Theatre Count

Nizam: 175

Ceeded: 110

Andhra: 250

AP-TG: 535

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company respectively, the film has Saiee Manjrekar playing the female lead while Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Tanikella Bharani and Naresh appear in supporting roles. Earlier, Ghani was scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, but was postponed owing to the pandemic.