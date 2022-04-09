    For Quick Alerts
      Ghani Day 1 Box Office Collection: Varun Tej's Film Starts Off On A Low Note

      Varun Tej's latest movie Ghani, which hit the screens on Friday (April 8), has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. According to trade analysts, the opening day collection accumulated from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 4 Crore. The consensus among the audiences and critics is that the film was not able to reach its potential. Though the performances of actors and production value received praises from one and all, the storyline and narration were a huge disappointment.

      In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ghani was released in as many as 545+ theatres. Let us tell you that the film did an impressive business much before its theatrical release. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ghani accumulated Rs 21 Crore, while in Karnataka-Rest of India and overseas, it acquired Rs 2.50 Crore and Rs 1.80 Crore respectively on day 1. The total pre-release business figures of the film stand at Rs 25.30 Crore, and to enter the profit zone, Ghani will now have to collect Rs 26.30 Crore at the worldwide box office.

      Take a look at Ghani's total business details and theatre count here

      Nizam: Rs 8 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 3.50 Crore
      Andhra: Rs 9.50 Crore
      AP-TG: Rs 21 Crore
      KA and ROI: Rs 2.50 Crore
      OS: Rs 1.80 Crore
      Total: Rs 25.30 Crore (Break Even: Rs 26.30 Crore)

      Ghani's Theatre Count

      Nizam: 175
      Ceeded: 110
      Andhra: 250
      AP-TG: 535

      Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company respectively, the film has Saiee Manjrekar playing the female lead while Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Tanikella Bharani and Naresh appear in supporting roles. Earlier, Ghani was scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, but was postponed owing to the pandemic.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:26 [IST]
