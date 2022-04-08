Ghani Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Varun Tej's Ghani has finally arrived in theatres. After multiple postponements, the sports drama released on April 8. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film has been getting mixed response from the audience. Though the performances of the actors especially Varun, music composition and production value received immense applause, netizens were evidently unhappy with the writing and direction.

Well, Ghani featuring Saiee Manjrekar as the leading lady, has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. According to reports, the Varun Tej-starrer has been leaked on various infamous piracy based websites. The unfortunate leak of the film might affect it's smooth running at the theatres and even the box office collection. Let us tell you that Ghani is not the first film to get leaked online. Earlier, OTT and theatrical releases like Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu also had fallen prey to piracy. Notably, RRR, the latest release of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR was also leaked on these notorious websites, hours after its grand theatrical release.

Produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, Ghani features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra, Nadhiya, Naresh, and Tanikella Bharani. Tamannaah Bhatia, Varuns' F2: Fun and Frustration co-star, also made a special appearance in the item number 'Kodthe'.