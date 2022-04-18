Ghani Movie OTT Release Date And Time: Here Is the Complete Information About The Varun Tej Movie

Varun Tej's recent theatrical release, Ghani has turned out to be a colossal dud at the box office. The film could not even post noteworthy numbers at the ticket counters. The film is now heading for OTT premieres on Aha Video and here is the complete information about the OTT debut of the Varun Tej starrer.

The post theatrical OTT streaming rights of Ghani are acquired by Aha Video and the film will premiere on the platform on the 22nd of April. Ghani released in theatres on the 8th of April and exactly two weeks later, it premieres on Aha Video. This is one of the quicker post theatrical OTT release plan in recent times.

Ghani's theatrical run almost came to an end with the arrival of KGF 2 and the film lost the majority fo the cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the latter. So, the early OTT premiere plan made a lot of sense and the makers have opted for the same now.

Aha Video has started promoting Ghani's arrival on their platform. Ghani is one of their premiere outings in the Telugu OTT space.

The Varun Tej starrer is billed to be an intense action drama based on the sport of boxing and the film is directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati. It is produced by Allu Venkatesh aka Bobby and Siddhu Mudda. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and others in the lead roles.