Ghani Twitter Review: Is Varun Tej-Saiee Manjrekar Starrer Worth All The Hype?

Actor Varun Tej's most-awaited film Ghani has released in theatres on April 8. The sports drama written and directed by Kiran Korrapati follows a boxer whose life takes a tough turn, that changes his life forever. The film has been receiving mixed response on Twitter with many calling it a passable entertainer.

The storyline, performance of the cast members including Varun, his chemistry with the film's leading lady Saiee Manjrekar and the action sequences were also well received by the audiences. Several fans and followers of the star flocked to theatres with their family members and friends to watch the FDFS (first day first show) and therefore, the first reviews of the film are already in.

Take a look at netizens' reaction here!

Notably, Ghani is the leading man's maiden project to release post the pandemic. His previous film was the 2019 action-comedy drama Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Ghani was earlier scheduled to release on February 25, but was postponed owing to reasons best known to the makers. Featuring Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Tanikella Bharani, Suniel Shetty and Nadhiya in supporting roles, the film's technical team members include cinematographer George C Williams, editor Marthand K Venkatesh and music composer S Thaman. On a related note, Varun was trained under former boxer Tony Jeffries for the film.

Talking about the leading actors' upcoming projects, Varun will next be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration directed by Anil Ravipudi co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. Saiee, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Major opposite Adivi Sesh.