Ghost Teaser Starring Nagarjuna Under The Direction of Praveen Sattaru Will Be Launched On July 9!

Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer action thriller Ghost is nearing completion. The makers of the film have decided on releasing the film's first visual and a teaser on July 9. Ghost marks the first collaboration between national award winner Praveen Sattaru and Nagarjuna.

Talking about Ghost, the makers informed that it is a high-octane action thriller and the protagonist's character can be described as "You can't kill him. You can't run from him. You can't negotiate with him. You can only beg for mercy."

The movie unit shot an entire schedule in Dubai with the main lead cast where a good amount of action and adventure sequences were canned.

Director Praveen Sattaru is known for his irregular kind of films which are socially touching and commercially successful. His anthology film Chandamama Kathalu (2014) won him a national award for Best Feature Film In Telugu and later the director gave a hit to hero Rajasekhar with Garudavega, a thriller. With enhanced confidence, the director narrated a script to Nagarjuna and that is Ghost.

Though initially, Kajal Agarwal was part of the cast, it is mentioned that Mehreen Pirzada replaced the former. Along with her, actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag are part of the female lead. Child actor Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Simmi Ghoshal are cast in other pivotal roles in the film.

Ghost has music scored by Bharatt-Saurabh, Mukesh G as the cinematographer, and Dharmendra Kakarala as the editor.

Ghost is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Rammohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is also seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherjee starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.