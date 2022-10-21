Ginna Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Has To Say About Vishnu Manchu's Comedy Entertainer

Vishnu Manchu's comedy horror film Ginna, starring Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput finally hit the screens on October 21, for the Diwali weekend. The movie's trailer was interesting and pumped expectations of film buffs and fans of the Manchu family. The movie is directed by Suryaah and was released to a lukewarm response at the box office. Ginna was released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The story is about a wayward man named Ginna, who is neck-deep in debt. He lives with his grandmother and is always chased by moneylenders. He gets entangled with two women due to circumstances and one of them gets possessed by the spirit of a young girl named Ruby. Who is Ruby? which female is possessed by her? And how Ginna solves the mystery and puts an end to the problem to be seen on the big screen.

The film stars Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Bhadram, Sunil, Chammak Chandra, Raghu Babu, Annapurnamma, and VK Naresh among others in key roles.

The movie is produced by Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu under the Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory banners. Ginna is written by Kona Venkat and Anup Rubens composed the film's score and tunes. Prabhudeva, Ganesh Acharya, and Prem Rakshith worked on the film as choreographers. Chota K Naidu cranked the camera and Chota K Prasad worked as the film's editor. Avram Bhakta Manchu presented the film.