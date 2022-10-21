Ginna Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Has To Say About Vishnu Manchu's Comedy Entertainer

Vishnu
Manchu's
comedy
horror
film
Ginna,
starring
Sunny
Leone
and
Payal
Rajput
finally
hit
the
screens
on
October
21,
for
the
Diwali
weekend.
The
movie's
trailer
was
interesting
and
pumped
expectations
of
film
buffs
and
fans
of
the
Manchu
family.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Suryaah
and
was
released
to
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office.
Ginna
was
released
in
Telugu,
Malayalam,
and
Hindi.
The
story
is
about
a
wayward
man
named
Ginna,
who
is
neck-deep
in
debt.
He
lives
with
his
grandmother
and
is
always
chased
by
moneylenders.
He
gets
entangled
with
two
women
due
to
circumstances
and
one
of
them
gets
possessed
by
the
spirit
of
a
young
girl
named
Ruby.
Who
is
Ruby?
which
female
is
possessed
by
her?
And
how
Ginna
solves
the
mystery
and
puts
an
end
to
the
problem
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Check
out
a
couple
of
Tweets
put
by
the
fans
and
moviegoers
here:
.
.
The
film
stars
Vennela
Kishore,
Satyam
Rajesh,
Bhadram,
Sunil,
Chammak
Chandra,
Raghu
Babu,
Annapurnamma,
and
VK
Naresh
among
others
in
key
roles.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Vishnu
Manchu
and
Mohan
Babu
under
the
Ava
Entertainment
and
24
Frames
Factory
banners.
Ginna
is
written
by
Kona
Venkat
and
Anup
Rubens
composed
the
film's
score
and
tunes.
Prabhudeva,
Ganesh
Acharya,
and
Prem
Rakshith
worked
on
the
film
as
choreographers.
Chota
K
Naidu
cranked
the
camera
and
Chota
K
Prasad
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Avram
Bhakta
Manchu
presented
the
film.