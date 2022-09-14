Godfather 1st Single Promo Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Is Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan together just mesmerized the audience in the promo of Godfather 1st single . The single will be released on September 15, 2022. Thaman has composed the music and the film is directed by the blockbuster filmmaker Mohan Raja. Godfather is bankrolled by NVR Cinema, Super Good Films and Konidela Productions. The promo video looks so stylish with the two biggies moving forward to the dance floor. It was beautifully captured with the stars having their hands in their pockets. Saregama bags the audio rights and it is evident in the poster. The film is getting released worldwide on October 5, 2022.

This film will be released as the 153rd film for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Godfather is the Telugu remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj. The movie which has music scored by Thaman, also stars Nayanthara, Samuthrakani and Satyadev. This is the 3rd consecutive film for Nayanthara with director Mohan Raja. Her character name in the film is Sathyapriya Jaidev, and Satyadev will appear as Jaidev.

The first look, character posters and teaser of the film were already out. Background music, stunt choreography and cinematography in the teaser were astonishing. Chiranjeevi's stunning look and Salman Khan's entry with the dialogue, "Wait for my command brother!" has created great expectations among the audience. Let's wait till 15th September for the two bossess to set the stage on fire in the full video. Dance choreography was done by Prabhu Deva, the Michael Jackson of India. Look out for the names involved in the film.

