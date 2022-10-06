Godfather Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Film Opens On An Average Note!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
latest
political
action
drama
Godfather
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
fanfare
on
October
5.
The
movie,
which
is
an
official
remake
of
super
hit
Malayalam
film
Lucifer
is
a
decently
stylised
one,
made
for
the
native
Telugu
audience
and
fans.
The
movie
is
receiving
a
mixed
response
at
the
box
office
ticket
windows.
On
the
first
day
of
its
theatrical
release,
Godfather
made
a
decent
amount.
In
Ap/ts
the
film
collected
Rs.
20
Crore
to
Rs.
25
Crore
Worldwide
the
film
collected
Rs.
25
Crore
to
Rs.
30
Crore
Godfather
stars
a
plethora
of
prominent
actors
from
the
Telugu
film
industry
like
Murali
Sharma,
Satyadev
Kancharana,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
Sunil,
and
Brahmaji
among
others
in
key
roles.
In
addition,
Nayanthara
is
playing
the
film's
female
lead.
Bollywood
actor
Salman
Khan
appeared
in
a
friendly
cameo
as
special
agent
Arman
Singh;
director
Puri
Jagannadh
too
was
seen
playing
a
character
in
the
film.
After
a
disaster
like
Acharya
with
director
Koratala
Siva,
Chiranjeevi
has
been
desperate
to
score
a
hit.
He
tried
to
steer
clear
from
heroic
roles
and
has
been
taking
up
roles
that
suit
his
stature,
age,
and
style.
Godfather
is
one
such
honest
attempt.
The
film
has
Chiranjeevi
portraying
the
role
of
Bhaskar
Raju
AKA
Godfather.
The
character
is
very
apt
to
his
personality
and
charisma.
When
the
teaser
and
trailer
were
released,
fans
of
the
actor
went
into
a
frenzy
over
his
rugged
salt
and
pepper
look
as
well
as
his
graceful
screen
presence.
Super
Good
Films
and
Konidela
Production
Companies
bankrolled
the
film
for
which
Nirav
Shah
cranked
the
camera
and
S
Thaman
composed
the
entire
soundtrack.
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
edited
the
film.