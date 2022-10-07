    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Godfather Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Remake Film Gets A Thumping Response!

      By
      |

      Megastar Chiranjeevi hit the screens in an all-new rocking avatar as Godfather. The movie, which is a political action drama, a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, is directed by Mohan Raja. Godfather is receiving a positive response at the box office from Chiranjeevi fans and regular moviegoers.

      Godfather

      Godfather stars actress Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Brahmaji, Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, and Samuthirakani among others in key roles. Actor Salman Khan appeared in a friendly guest role in the film as Masoom Bhai. Warina Hussain appeared in a special song titled 'Blast Baby'.

      Coming to the film's story, after the death of the Chief Minister, his son-in-law Jaidev, played by Satyadev Kancharana, tries to smuggle narcotics into Hyderabad. A man named Brahma AKA Godfather tries to prevent Jaidev. Jaidev then plans to eliminate Brahma.

      Godfather

      Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather worldwide:

      Day 1: Rs 14.26 Crore

      Day 2: Rs 12 Crore to Rs. 15 Crore
      Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 26.26 Crore to Rs. 29.26 Crore

      Collection in AP/TS on Day 2 amounts to Rs. 10 Crore to Rs. 12 Crore
      Total collection in AP/TS in the first 2 Days amounts to Rs. 22.97 crore to Rs. 24.97 Crore

      Godfather is receiving a positive response for Chiranjeevi's salt and pepper avatar, his graceful performance, and the narration. S Thaman's music is an added advantage to the film.

      Godfather is produced by RB Choudhary and Ram Charan under their Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company banners. Nirav Shah cranked the camera for the film which has been edited by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film's dialogues were penned by Lakshmi Bhupal.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 6:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 7, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X