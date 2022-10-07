Godfather Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Remake Film Gets A Thumping Response!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi
hit
the
screens
in
an
all-new
rocking
avatar
as
Godfather.
The
movie,
which
is
a
political
action
drama,
a
remake
of
the
Malayalam
film
Lucifer,
is
directed
by
Mohan
Raja.
Godfather
is
receiving
a
positive
response
at
the
box
office
from
Chiranjeevi
fans
and
regular
moviegoers.
Godfather
stars
actress
Nayanthara,
Satyadev
Kancharana,
Murali
Sharma,
Sunil,
Brahmaji,
Puri
Jagannadh,
Gangavva,
and
Samuthirakani
among
others
in
key
roles.
Actor
Salman
Khan
appeared
in
a
friendly
guest
role
in
the
film
as
Masoom
Bhai.
Warina
Hussain
appeared
in
a
special
song
titled
'Blast
Baby'.
Coming
to
the
film's
story,
after
the
death
of
the
Chief
Minister,
his
son-in-law
Jaidev,
played
by
Satyadev
Kancharana,
tries
to
smuggle
narcotics
into
Hyderabad.
A
man
named
Brahma
AKA
Godfather
tries
to
prevent
Jaidev.
Jaidev
then
plans
to
eliminate
Brahma.
Here's
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Godfather
worldwide:
Day
1:
Rs
14.26
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
12
Crore
to
Rs.
15
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
26.26
Crore
to
Rs.
29.26
Crore
Collection
in
AP/TS
on
Day
2
amounts
to
Rs.
10
Crore
to
Rs.
12
Crore
Total
collection
in
AP/TS
in
the
first
2
Days
amounts
to
Rs.
22.97
crore
to
Rs.
24.97
Crore
Godfather
is
receiving
a
positive
response
for
Chiranjeevi's
salt
and
pepper
avatar,
his
graceful
performance,
and
the
narration.
S
Thaman's
music
is
an
added
advantage
to
the
film.
Godfather
is
produced
by
RB
Choudhary
and
Ram
Charan
under
their
Super
Good
Films
and
Konidela
Production
Company
banners.
Nirav
Shah
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
which
has
been
edited
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.
The
film's
dialogues
were
penned
by
Lakshmi
Bhupal.