Godfather Day 3 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Approaches Rs. 50 Crore

Godfather
directed
by
Mohan
Raja,
starring
Chiranjeevi,
Nayanthara,
Satyadev
Kancharana
among
others
released
on
Oct
5.
The
film
is
a
remake
of
the
Malayalam
blockbuster
Lucifer
directed
by
Pithiviraj,
starring
Mohanlal,
Manju
Warrier,
Vivek
Oberoi
among
others.
Salman
Khan
appears
in
a
cameo
which
was
played
by
Tovino
Thomas
in
the
Malayalam
version.
The
film
has
been
doing
decent
numbers
at
the
box
office
so
far
and
here
is
the
day
3
collection.
The
film
did
about
Rs.
5
Crore
to
7
Crore
in
AP/TS
on
day
3.
In
the
first
two
days
the
film
did
about
Rs.
25.70
crore
to
27.70
crore
in
the
two
telugu-speaking
states.
Godfather's
worldwide
collection
amounts
to
about
Rs.
7
Crore
on
day
3.
In
the
first
two
days
the
film
did
about
Rs.
34
Crore
to
35
Crore
worldwide.
The
film
also
stars
Puri
Jagganadh
in
a
supporting
role.
Chiranjeevi
had
shared
a
shotting
spot
picture
and
has
mentioned
that
the
young
talent
that
came
to
Tollywood
with
dreams
of
becoming
an
actor
eventually
ended
up
as
a
superstar
director,
but
now
his
desire
to
act
will
be
fulfilled
after
many
years
with
Godfather.
Puri
Jagannadh
plays
a
journalist
that
is
bold,
shrewd,
and
honest.
He
has
his
own
reservations
about
Brahma,
played
by
Chiranjeevi.
However,
he
learns
about
the
true
character
of
the
kingmaker,
and
supports
him
in
his
journey.
The
film
deals
with
politics
and
the
games
people
play
to
attain
power
and
money.
Nayanthara
as
Satya
steals
the
show
with
her
elegance
and
majestic
air.