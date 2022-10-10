Godfather Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi-Satyadev's Movie Picks Up Pace

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather, the remake of superhit Malayalam film Lucifer has release at the theaters amid low-key promotions on October 5 for Dasara. The movie garnered a good positive response from the viewers and megastar's fans. The film also joined the Rs 100 Crore club within five days of its release. GodFather is said to have recorded highest openings on the second day of its release, which was quite unusual.

The film, helmed by Mohan Raja stars actress Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Brahmaji, Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, and Samuthirakani among others in key roles. Actor Salman Khan appeared in a friendly guest role as Masoom Bhai, for which he is said to have refused to accept the remuneration. Warina Hussain, another actress appeared in a special song titled 'Blast Baby'.

Regular moviegoers and fans are in awe of Chiranjeevi's makeover for the film and his salt and pepper look set them crazy. The movie had only one pre-release event and there were no other promotions. However, it surpassed the expectations of the makers as well as the fans.

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather:

Day 1: Rs 12.97 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.73 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5.41 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.62 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 36.73 Crore

The story of Godfather is about a person named Brahma, who holds power in the state, and the death of a celebrated Chief Minister PKR. Following the CM's death, all eyes are set on the successor. PKR's son-in-law Jaidev, played by Satyadev Kancharana is one competitor for the chair. Brahma, who is mysterious plays a spoilsport in Jaidev's plans and crashes down his drug empire. What happens towards the end of this political game has to be watched on the big screen.

Godfather is produced by RB Choudhary and Ram Charan under their Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company banners respectively. Nirav Shah cranked the camera for the film which has been edited by Marthand K Venkatesh.The film's dialogues were penned by Lakshmi Bhupal.