Godfather Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Political Drama Wins Money & Praise!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest political drama, a remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, hit the screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dasara to a very positive response at the box office. The movie is tweaked a bit to suit the local audience by director Mohan Raja, who made a comeback to Telugu Film Industry. The movie was declared a hit upon its release.

The film stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Gangavva, Sunil, and Puri Jagannadh among others in crucial roles. Bollywood Rockstar Salman Khan appeared in a friendly guest appearance in the film as Masoom Bhai, making his first grand Telugu debut. The movie featured Megastar in a brand new avatar that suit his style and accentuated his grace through his age. The styling of Chiranjeevi was wonderful.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of GodFather here:

Day 1: Rs 12.97 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.73 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5.41 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.62 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2 Crore

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 38.96 Crore

The story is about Brahma, who manages the city's scape politically after the death of Chief Minister PKR, and his attempts to put people in their place. PKR's successor is Jaidev, the Home Minister with cruel intentions. How Brahma puts everything together forms the crux of GodFather. Nayanthara acted in the film's female lead as Jaidev's wife Sathya Priya Jaidev.

GodFather gave the Megastar a much-required hit, establishing his strong reign over Tollywood. The actor witnessed a career-wrecking disaster earlier in the form of Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. GodFather is produced by Super Good Films in association with Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company. The movie has an engaging background score by S Thaman. Marthank K Venkatesh edited the film which has cinematography by Nirav Shah.