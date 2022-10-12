Godfather Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Political Film Mints Money!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
latest
film
GodFather,
with
an
ensemble
cast,
has
become
one
of
the
biggest
blockbusters
in
the
actor's
career.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Mohan
Raja
and
hit
the
screens
on
October
5
to
a
widespread
positive
talk.
GodFather
is
the
nicely
made
remake
of
super
hit
Malayalam
political
drama
Lucifer.
The
movie
has
been
receiving
good
reviews
for
the
narration
style
and
performances.
Satyadev
Kancharana,
Nayanthara,
Samuthirakani,
Sunil,
Brahmaji,
Murali
Sharma,
and
director
Puri
Jagannadh
played
some
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
Salman
Khan
sizzled
on
the
screen
in
a
special
appearance
as
Masoom
Bhai.
In
a
song
titled
'Thakkar
Maar',
Prabhu
Deva
was
featured
along
with
Salman
Khan
and
Chiranjeevi.
Warina
Hussain
was
seen
in
a
special
song.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
GodFather
here:
Day
1:
Rs
12.97
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
7.73
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
5.41
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
5.62
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
5.23
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.51
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.3
Crore
Total
7
Days
Collection:
Rs
39.77
Crore
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
RB
Choudary's
Super
Good
Films
and
Ram
Charan's
Konidela
Production
Company.
GodFather
is
made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
100
Crore.
Nirav
Shah
weilded
the
camera
for
this
remake
film
which
was
edited
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.
The
film's
score
and
music
tracks
were
composed
by
S
Thaman.
He
received
great
applause
for
the
background
score.