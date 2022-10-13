Godfather Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi-Mohan Raja's Film Collection Plummets

Megastar Chiranjeevi has come back to his fore with the success of GodFather. The movie is a remake of Malayalam political drama directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lucifer. Director Mohan Raja held the megaphone as the director for a Tollywood project after a long time with GodFather. The movie hit the screens on October 5 all over the world to positive response. The Hindi version of the film got released quite recently and garnered mixed reviews.

The movie stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and director Puri Jagannadh played some crucial roles in the film. Salman Khan sizzled on the screen in a special appearance as Masoom Bhai. In a song titled 'Thakkar Maar', Prabhu Deva was featured along with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi. Warina Hussain was seen in a special song.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of GodFather here:

Day 1: Rs 12.97 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.73 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5.41 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.62 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5.23 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.51 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.3 Crore

Day 8: Rs 50 Lakh

Total 8 Days Collection: Rs 39.80 Crore

The movie is a production venture of RB Choudary's Super Good Films and Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company. GodFather is made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore. Nirav Shah wielded the camera for this remake film which was edited by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film's score and music tracks were composed by S Thaman. He received great applause for the background score.