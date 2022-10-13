Godfather Day 8 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi-Mohan Raja's Film Collection Plummets

Megastar
Chiranjeevi
has
come
back
to
his
fore
with
the
success
of
GodFather.
The
movie
is
a
remake
of
Malayalam
political
drama
directed
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Lucifer.
Director
Mohan
Raja
held
the
megaphone
as
the
director
for
a
Tollywood
project
after
a
long
time
with
GodFather.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
on
October
5
all
over
the
world
to
positive
response.
The
Hindi
version
of
the
film
got
released
quite
recently
and
garnered
mixed
reviews.
The
movie
stars
Satyadev
Kancharana,
Nayanthara,
Samuthirakani,
Sunil,
Brahmaji,
Murali
Sharma,
and
director
Puri
Jagannadh
played
some
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
Salman
Khan
sizzled
on
the
screen
in
a
special
appearance
as
Masoom
Bhai.
In
a
song
titled
'Thakkar
Maar',
Prabhu
Deva
was
featured
along
with
Salman
Khan
and
Chiranjeevi.
Warina
Hussain
was
seen
in
a
special
song.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
GodFather
here:
Day
1:
Rs
12.97
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
7.73
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
5.41
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
5.62
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
5.23
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
1.51
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
1.3
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
50
Lakh
Total
8
Days
Collection:
Rs
39.80
Crore
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
RB
Choudary's
Super
Good
Films
and
Ram
Charan's
Konidela
Production
Company.
GodFather
is
made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
100
Crore.
Nirav
Shah
wielded
the
camera
for
this
remake
film
which
was
edited
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.
The
film's
score
and
music
tracks
were
composed
by
S
Thaman.
He
received
great
applause
for
the
background
score.