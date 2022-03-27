Godfather: Director Mohan Raja Shares BTS Video Of Salman Khan, In Bulletproof Jacket, With Chiranjeevi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to make his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi's Godfather. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film, Lucifer and it is being helmed by Mohan Raja. The director recently took to his social media handle to share a BTS video from the sets featuring Salman Khan and he called the actor 'mighty man’ in his tweet.

In the clip, we see Salman wearing a bulletproof jacket and Mohan Raja captioned the post as follows: "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man, Sweetness Personified Dear most Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan. Thanks, Bhai, for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @KChiruTweets for making this happen for our #GodFather." Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Khan will be playing the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the original. Godfather will also star Nayanthara, who will be seen reprising Manju Warrier's role from the Malayalam film. Godfather is being bankrolled by Konidela Production Company along with Super Good Films.

It must be noted that a few days ago, Chiranjeevi had welcomed Salman Khan on the sets of Godfather. He shared a photo with the Dabangg actor and wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan." Take a look!

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will also be working with Pooja Hegde in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali.