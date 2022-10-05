Godfather Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Director Mohan Raja made a comeback to the Tollywood with Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam political drama Lucifer. The movie was released all over the world on October 5 on the occasion of the Dasara festival. The movie opened with positive to mixed reviews from fans and regular moviegoers.

Within a couple of hours after the theatrical release, unfortunately, the film's entire contents were made available on illegal websites. The links to the pirated copy of the Godfather movie were being shared on social media handles widely. The links containing the movie are available for viewing online and downloading. Measures to put an end to piracy have never been successful.

In Godfather, Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the role of Bhaskar Raju AKA Godfather. The movie also stars Nayanthara as Satyapriya Jaidev , Satyadev as Jaidev Reddy, Samuthirakani as ACP Raghuram, Murali Sharma as Devedra, Sunil as Ganesh, Bhrahmaji as Bharath Naidu, Tanya Ravichandran, and Gangavva among others in key roles. In addition, Salman Khan makes a special appearance in the film. Director Puri Jagannadh is also said to have appeared in a small role in Godfather.

Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company have jointly produced the film. S Thaman scored the film's music and Nirav Shah cranked the camera. Marthand K Venkatesh worked as the film's editor. PVR Pictures distributed the film. The movie is an official remake of Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal, directed by actor Prithvitaj Sukumaran. Digital OTT giant Netflix bagged the film's streaming rights in Telugu and Hindi.