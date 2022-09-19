Godfather Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi Falls Behind In Terms Of Numbers!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
upcoming
political
action
drama,
Godfather,
a
remake
of
superhit
Malayalam
film
starring
Mohanlal,
Lucifer,
is
gearing
up
for
a
Dasara
release.
Although
there
are
rumours
about
the
film's
release
being
postponed,
the
makers
have
reportedly
closed
the
pre-release
business
deal
of
the
film.
With
the
blow
that
Acharya
delivered
to
Megastar
and
the
filmmakers,
his
latest
film
Godfather's
business
is
highly
affected.
According
to
the
sources
inside
Tollywood,
it
is
reported
by
a
few
entertainment
websites
that
Godfather's
business
is
happening
in
the
range
of
his
earlier
film
Khaidi
No.
150,
which
was
his
comeback
film
five
years
ago.
The
market
was
rather
weak
for
Chiranjeevi's
film.
The
movie
reportedly
made
a
pre-release
business
of
about
Rs
90
Crore.
The
recently
released
first
single
promo
by
the
makers
also
failed
to
make
a
strong
impact
to
create
buzz
around
the
film.
Take
a
look
at
the
theatrical
rights
business
of
Chiranjeevi's
last
four
films
here:
Godfather
is
directed
by
Mohan
Raja
and
is
produced
by
RB
Choudary,
NV
Prasad,
and
Ram
Charan
under
Super
Good
Films
and
Konidela
Production
Company
banners.
The
movie
stars
Salman
Khan
in
a
special
role
along
with
Nayanthara,
Puri
Jagannadh,
Satyadev
Kancharana,
and
Samuthirakani
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Nirav
Shah
cranked
the
camera
for
Godfather
which
has
music
composed
by
S
Thaman.
The
movie
was
edited
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.