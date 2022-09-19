Godfather Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi Falls Behind In Terms Of Numbers!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming political action drama, Godfather, a remake of superhit Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, Lucifer, is gearing up for a Dasara release. Although there are rumours about the film's release being postponed, the makers have reportedly closed the pre-release business deal of the film.

With the blow that Acharya delivered to Megastar and the filmmakers, his latest film Godfather's business is highly affected. According to the sources inside Tollywood, it is reported by a few entertainment websites that Godfather's business is happening in the range of his earlier film Khaidi No. 150, which was his comeback film five years ago. The market was rather weak for Chiranjeevi's film. The movie reportedly made a pre-release business of about Rs 90 Crore.

The recently released first single promo by the makers also failed to make a strong impact to create buzz around the film.

Take a look at the theatrical rights business of Chiranjeevi's last four films here:

Khaidi No. 150- Rs 89 Crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy- Rs 190 Crore

Acharya- Rs 140 Crore

Godfather- Rs 90 Crore

Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja and is produced by RB Choudary, NV Prasad, and Ram Charan under Super Good Films and Konidela Production Company banners. The movie stars Salman Khan in a special role along with Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, Satyadev Kancharana, and Samuthirakani among others in pivotal roles.

Nirav Shah cranked the camera for Godfather which has music composed by S Thaman. The movie was edited by Marthand K Venkatesh.