Godfather: Salman Khan Wraps Up Shooting For The Chiranjeevi Starrer, Picture Gets Leaked

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Godfather, the Telugu remake of Malayalam actioner Lucifer, has reportedly wrapped up shooting for the film. According to reports, owing to his other work commitments, his schedule for the Telugu flick was packed tightly. Well, a picture of the actor from the sets of Godfather has also leaked online.

In the million-dollar picture, Salman can be seen striking a pose with the leading man Chiranjeevi, director Mohan Raja and producers NV Prasad and RB Choudary. Though there are no official details regarding the picture, reports suggest that the snap was taken after Salman Khan finished his final sequence for the upcoming film. Salman was spotted in a casual outfit and Chiranjeevi left an impression on netizens with his all-black attire. The sequences were shot in Maharashtra's ND's Film Studio near Kajrat.

On March 16, Chiranjeevi confirmed Salman's inclusion with a special tweet. He wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan." Along with the tweet, he shared a picture of him welcoming the Bollywood actor with a lovely bouquet.

On a related note, Lucifer, the original film starred Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Indrajith Sukumaran. Though an official confirmation is awaited, Salman will be reprising Prithviraj's role in the Telugu version. For the unversed, the Malayalam actor who is also the director of the film, played a mercenary and the leading man's confidant in the entertainer.

How excited are you about Godfather's release? Tell us in the comment section below!