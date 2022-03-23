Godfather: Salman Khan Wraps Up Shooting For The Chiranjeevi Starrer, Picture Gets Leaked
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Godfather, the Telugu remake of Malayalam actioner Lucifer, has reportedly wrapped up shooting for the film. According to reports, owing to his other work commitments, his schedule for the Telugu flick was packed tightly. Well, a picture of the actor from the sets of Godfather has also leaked online.
In the million-dollar picture, Salman can be seen striking a pose with the leading man Chiranjeevi, director Mohan Raja and producers NV Prasad and RB Choudary. Though there are no official details regarding the picture, reports suggest that the snap was taken after Salman Khan finished his final sequence for the upcoming film. Salman was spotted in a casual outfit and Chiranjeevi left an impression on netizens with his all-black attire. The sequences were shot in Maharashtra's ND's Film Studio near Kajrat.
On March 16, Chiranjeevi confirmed Salman's inclusion with a special tweet. He wrote, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan." Along with the tweet, he shared a picture of him welcoming the Bollywood actor with a lovely bouquet.
On
a
related
note,
Lucifer,
the
original
film
starred
Mohanlal
in
the
lead
role
alongside
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Vivek
Oberoi,
Tovino
Thomas,
Manju
Warrier
and
Indrajith
Sukumaran.
Though
an
official
confirmation
is
awaited,
Salman
will
be
reprising
Prithviraj's
role
in
the
Telugu
version.
For
the
unversed,
the
Malayalam
actor
who
is
also
the
director
of
the
film,
played
a
mercenary
and
the
leading
man's
confidant
in
the
entertainer.
How excited are you about Godfather's release? Tell us in the comment section below!