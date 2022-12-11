GodFather To Laal Singh Chaddha: Movies In 2022 That Saw North-South Megastars Stars Collaborating

Whenever megastars collaborate, it never fails to make the headlines. And if stars from different belts collaborate in movies in other languages, it has always made an amazing viewing experience. Today, let us discuss some important films that saw the collaboration between stars from Bollywood and South Indian actors.

GodFather

Bollywood Salman Khan played an extended cameo role in the recent Telugu megahit venture, GodFather. Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Salman played a close aide of the film’s central character. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and it was directed by Mohan Raja.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut by making a cameo appearance in the come-back movie of Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha. A Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, the film has Kareena Kapoor Khan as the co-lead. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film received positive reviews, but did not make a mark at the box office.

Goodbye

Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with the recent movie Goodbye. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, the film was directed by Vikas Bhal. Though Mandanna was supposed to her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, the film’s release was delayed and Goodbye launched her in the Hindi film industry.

KGF: Chapter 2

One of the most successful movies of the year, KGF: Chapter 2 had Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as its main antagonist. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the mega-budget movie set the box office on fire after its release.

RRR

Telugu magnum opus RRR, which was released in all major Indian languages had two Bollywood stars on board. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt played important roles in the movie directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the historical fiction.

Karthikeya 2, Love Today To Kantara: South Indian Underdogs That Ruled The Box Office In 2022

777 Charlie - Kantara: How 2022 Proved To Be A Gamechanger For Kannada Movies

Liger

Action entertainer Liger was a bilingual drama, which was made in Telugu and Hindi. It saw the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda and the Telugu debut of Ananya Pandey. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh was released in other languages including Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also had Mike Tyson playing a cameo role.